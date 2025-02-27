What’s New at the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show This March

PHILADELPHIA, February 13, 2025 – Since 1829, the annual Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) Philadelphia Flower Show — the world’s oldest and largest indoor horticultural event — has drawn tens of thousands of people to the city. This year, the immersive floral spectacle returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City, Philadelphia, from March 1 to 9, 2025.

Each year, the Philadelphia Flower Show invites attendees to explore stunning large-scale floral exhibits and discover the latest in garden design and sustainability. The massive exhibit is the cumulative effort of hundreds of gardeners, landscapers, floral designers, botanists and artists, many of who compete for “best in show” honors.

The 2025 theme — “Gardens of Tomorrow” — offers a brightly optimistic view of a future where human innovation enhances and strengthens the beauty and resilience of the natural world and where beguiling adaptive gardens offer both aesthetic and environmental value.

Beyond the dazzling garden displays, the Flower Show features:

A major juried competition in horticulture and floral arranging

Expert-led gardening talks & demonstrations

Special events and a flower & garden market

Live performances and plentiful food and drink options

(All events and exhibitions are free with admission and run daily unless otherwise noted.)

Those in Philly for the Flower Show can book the Visit Philly Overnight Package and get free hotel parking and choose-your-own-adventure perks — including tickets to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Rodin Museum, the National Constitution Center and the Museum of the American Revolution or a $30 voucher to use at The Parkway Visitor Center and Rocky Shop on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — to make the trip even more special. There’s also the option to buy two hotel nights and get a third night for free when booking the Visit Philly 3-Day Stay package.

2025 Highlights

Celebrating its 196th year, the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show continues to evolve, offering crowd favorites alongside new, interactive experiences. This year’s show features more than 60 major exhibitors and an expanded lineup of activities for visitors of all ages.

Key highlights include:

The PHS Entrance Garden: Futura Florentina, a grand, walk-through display evoking flowers as a hopeful, vital symbol of the future, greets guests as they enter the space. The space presents 21 white Okami cherry trees forming a soft canopy, a four-sided, light-capturing water feature, a sound-emanating rain bar and vibrant perennial beds.

Artisan Row: At the Flower Show’s experiential hub, guests can create fresh floral crowns, candles, custom scents, fresh and dried bouquets, terrariums, botanical jewelry and custom accessories — all while working alongside eight onsite artisans (additional purchase required).

Potting Parties: Aspiring gardeners can learn tricks of the trade during energetic container gardening workshops hosted by designer Tu Bloom, the official botanical artist for the Grammy® Awards — and take home their very own floral creation (additional purchase required).

What’s New

In addition to the new theme, there are several new exhibitors, tours and activities at the 2025 show, including:

Don’t Call it Dirt, Don’t Call it Trash: A partnership between renowned Philadelphia landscape architecture and urban design firm OLIN and Philadelphia recycled glass artists of Remark Glass highlights the potential of circular materials, transforming used jars, bottles, woody debris and food waste into recycled glass sand, biochar and compost.

Tomorrow’s Eden: A lush, two-tiered collaboration between Japanese garden designer Kazuyuki Ishihara and West Coast-based TREELiNE DESiGN’s Iftikhar Ahmed explores the interplay between two distinct yet interconnected garden spaces, highlighting how one garden can uplift and sustain the other, demonstrating resilience, regeneration and renewal.

Blossom and Breathe: The evening of Friday, March 7, guests enter a botanical bazaar featuring wellness vendors Honey Buz Natural Skincare and Noel Davis of Paris Fit, with the opportunity to take part in hatha yoga and silent yoga lessons (classes require additional purchase).

Tours & Experiences

A leisurely stroll through the elaborate Flower Show is always memorable. But visitors looking for more hands-on activities can take part in special tours and interactive experiences:

Early Morning Tours: Pre-show guided tours explain how Flower Show gardens are created. Visit the Hamilton Horticourt and enjoy the chance to linger longer and closer to exhibits in a quieter setting. Also on offer: guided photography tours, where all levels of photographers learn floral photography from a professional, also before crowds arrive. (8 a.m. to 10 a.m., additional purchase required.)

Butteries Live!: Hundreds of colorful native and exotic butterfly species flit about a serene habitat, an interactive (and pollinating) educational space for all ages (additional purchase required). New this year: A kiosk selling butterfly clips and magnets.

Flowers After Hours: After the show closes for the day on Saturday, March 8, the space becomes an “Out of this World!” cosmic dance party — an iridescent celebration blending 80s and 90s cultural references with futuristic, space-age aesthetics, featuring live performances by Philadelphia brass band SNACKTIME, and DJs Muhammad Carr, Lady B and Touchtone, and Val Fleury — for the 21-and-up crowd (additional purchase required).

Kids Cocoon: In this kid-centric play space, young show guests can plant a seedling, read a story and enjoy a variety of horticultural-based activities — including building LEGO® flowers with friends from The Franklin Institute. (Daily except March 9.)

Know to Grow Speaker Series: Each day, the Show features a full roster of speakers offering talks on innovation, climate change, foraged florals, habitat creation, environmentally friendly landscaping, houseplants, circular gardening and more.

Family Frolic: This is a special Sunday dedicated to those with little ones and packed with hands-on, kid-friendly activities and programming supplied by Philadelphia museums, nonprofits and universities. (Sunday, March 2, 2025, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Throughout the show visitors can explore the show’s shopping experiences, including the sprawling marketplace with more than 100 vendors offering live plants, hand-crafted items, tools and accessories; the Makers Market featuring local artists’ handmade wares and artisanal products, and the PHS Shop for show merch and memorabilia.

Tickets & Getting There

Tickets for the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show can be purchased online or at the door. Tickets cost $39.99 to $49.99 for adults, $25 to $30 for students (ages 18-24 with valid ID) and $20 to $25 for children (ages 5-17). Discounts are available for weekday admission, entrance after 4 p.m., and for families, groups (of 25 or more) and PHS members.

The SEPTA Metro Market- Frankford Line (the L line) drops commuters one block south of the Convention Center’s Arch Street entrances via the 11th Street or 13th Street stations. Riders on the Broad Street Line (or BSL) can exit at City Hall and walk two blocks east on Market Street to enter the Pennsylvania Convention Center between 11th and 12th streets.

For those coming in by train from the suburbs, the Pennsylvania Convention Center is easily accessible via the connected Jefferson Station. Take any SEPTA Regional Rail line to the station and follow signs for the Convention Center, then take the escalator up to the Grand Hall entrance on the second floor.

Attendees driving into Center City have plenty of parking options available in garages around the Convention Center.

For more details on the exhibits, experiences and events at the 2024 Flower Show, check out the official Philadelphia Flower Show website.

