Center City Philadelphia Hotels Got a Boost from Philadelphia Eagles Championship Run

PHILADELPHIA – Today, Philadelphia’s three key tourism and hospitality agencies announced the strong positive impact on the city’s hospitality industry resulting from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX win and resulting citywide celebrations. According to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), Visit Philadelphia® and the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association (GPHA), Center City hotels saw an increase in over 11,000 hotel rooms sold, resulting in an estimated incremental revenue impact of $4.3 million between Thursday, February 13 through Saturday, February 15. All key data points saw a marked increase when compared to the same weekend in 2024.

Center City Hotel Data Highlights:

Occupancy: 90%, up 37 points from the same time last year

90%, up 37 points from the same time last year Demand: An increase in 11,089 hotel rooms sold, up 71% from the same time last year

An increase in 11,089 hotel rooms sold, up 71% from the same time last year Revenue: $4.3 million in incremental revenue, an increase of 164% from the same time last year

Data source: Tourism Economics

When compared to hotel performance following the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win in 2018 and resulting parade, nearly all data points increased. Most notably, Center City hotel room demand was up 24%, as was hotel room revenue, up nearly 42%.

When looking at the Philadelphia Eagles’ three post-season home game weekends (Saturdays and Sundays), including the wildcard game January 12 versus the Green Bay Packers, divisional playoff game January 19 versus the Los Angeles Rams and conference championship January 26 versus the Washington Commanders, Center City hotels also fared well, seeing more than $2.7 million in incremental hotel room revenue, up 37% from the same time last year, and a 60% increase in occupancy, up 12 points when compared to the same time last year.

Center City hotels not only benefited from the Eagles performance during this span but also from conventions like NeighborWorks America, in town February 9-14, which drove overall occupancy. This boost in hotel stays was further enhanced by Valentine’s Day and the long weekend.

The tangible impacts of the Philadelphia Eagles successful 2024-2025 season on Center City hotels illustrates the strong connection between major sporting events and tourism and hospitality, as fans travel to experience the excitement firsthand. Hotels, restaurants, and local businesses all benefit from increased bookings and spending. This connection highlights the economic impact of a successful team, turning a city into a destination for visitors and residents from the Greater Philadelphia region, many of whom book stays in Center City to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere of large sporting events.

