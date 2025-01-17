2025 Philadelphia Eagles Playoffs Guide

PHILADELPHIA, January 16, 2025 – After an incredible 14-3 regular season — and an exciting Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers — the unflappable Jalen Hurts, low-key bookworm AJ Brown, star newcomer Saquon Barley and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles have secured home-field advantage during the divisional round — meaning the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC continues through South Philly.

The Birds now find themselves just two victories away from a trip to the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Next up: a huge matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 3 p.m.

To inform your coverage needs, here’s an essential guide to pop-ups, exclusive promos and limited-edition snacks, plus where fans can watch and what to wear ahead of game day.

Eagles Pop-Ups & Promos in Philadelphia

Betsy Ross House: $1 Off Admission

During the Eagles’ entire playoff run, visitors to the Betsy Ross House in Old City get $1 off admission for all in-person ticket purchases. Just show up decked out in your favorite Eagles gear.

The Bird Dog from Dietz & Watson

Dietz & Watson’s mean, green meal deal is back: cheese-covered hot dogs served on green buns. Did we mention they’re free and served out of a giant, roving Birds-mobile? The truck slings the limited edition Bird Dogs (along with free gear!) at spots throughout the city ahead of each playoff showdown. The hot dogs — served up on Kelly green rolls — are topped with long hots, provolone cheese and crunchy fried onions. Check the official website to see where the Bird Dog mobile will be popping up this week.

Limited-Edition Snacks & More Food

Pretzels

Sturdy and salty on the outside, chewy and soft on the inside, the Philly soft pretzel is a thing of wonder. Grab a couple, a dozen or a couple dozen for your Eagles tailgate or viewing party.

Philly Pretzel Factory: Yeah, it’s a chain, but Philly Pretzel Factory pretzels are quintessential. With some 30 locations in the Greater Philadelphia area alone, this is a go-to spot for Philly party planners. Plus, this playoffs run: Buy five pretzels and get five free at participating locations (various locations including 1532 Sansom Street).

Sweet Treats

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Eagles-themed treats from these local shops.

Isgro Pastries: A Philly institution since 1904, Isgro Pastries is one of the rare Philly businesses with a history pre-dating the Birds themselves. Stop into the South Philly location for tailgate treats like Eagles cookies, cupcakes and — of course — a cannoli or two … dozen (1009 Christian Street).

Federal Donuts & Chicken: Pop into any Fed Nuts location during the Eagles' playoff run for one of the limited-edition dyed donuts. Or be the MVP of your tailgate party by tacking on some coffee, wings and crispy chicken sandwiches (various locations including 22 Wolf Street).

Cheesesteaks

Success in the postseason is all about fundamentals. Don’t overthink it: Stick to the basics, and grab Philly’s most famous sandwich at one of the spots below, or check out our full guide to where to find the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia.

Angelo’s Pizzeria South Philadelphia: Yes, the pizza is great, but this South Philly shop also serves up some of the best cheesesteaks around. Finely sliced steak, onions and gooey cheese (your choice of Whiz, cooper sharp, American or provolone) are piled high on a seeded Sarcone’s Bakery roll (736 S. 9th Street).

Pat's King of Steaks: The original home of the cheesesteak, this spot's claim to fame is that its founder, Pat Olivieri, invented the steak sandwich in 1930. Since then, Pat's has grown from a little stand at the southern end of South Philly's Italian Market to one of the most famous cheesesteak shops in the world (1237 E. Passyunk Avenue).

Geno's Steaks: It may be across the street from the oldest cheesesteak joint in town, but Geno's Steaks is a formidable competitor, going roll-for-roll with Pat's for decades and fueling friendly competition at the cheesesteak capital of the world. The key to success for the 24/7 spot? Quality thinly sliced rib-eye steak for maximum juiciness, the freshest of onions and house-made bread. Oh, and you can't miss it: Just follow the neon lights (1219 S. 9th Street).

Hoagies

The Birds are on a roll. And so are these delicious Philly sandwiches that come piled high with meat, cheese and all the fixins. You can’t go wrong with a game day sandwich (or party tray) from these hoagie spots. Hungry for more? Check out our complete guide to where to find the best hoagies in Philadelphia.

PrimoHoagies: A shop that got its start in South Philly, PrimoHoagies has expanded immensely in recent years. The sandwich chain has elevated the hoagie with a long list of delicious variants. There are multiple locations across the Philadelphia region, offering one-off sandwiches and plenty of catering options (various locations including 1528 Ritner Street).

Cosmi's Deli: Open since 1932, this tiny corner deli in South Philly churns out some of the best cheesesteaks, hoagies and roast pork sandwiches in Philadelphia. With more than a dozen hoagies on the menu, it can be tough to choose. Pro tip: Order a hoagie tray to sample them all (1501 S. 8th Street).

Fink's: Self-dubbed the "King of Gourmet Hoagies," Fink's offers its signature hoagie (the Original Italian) with two secret weapons: coteghino (fresh pork sausage) and a secret olive spread. The other gourmet hoagies, named for Northeast neighborhoods, similarly elevate traditional recipes with creative touches. The family-owned shop prides itself on offering affordable hoagie trays that can accommodate any party size (4633 Princeton Avenue).

Where to Watch the Eagles Playoffs at Sports Bars & Breweries in Philadelphia

Clear eyes, full beers, can’t lose. If you can’t make it to the Linc, toast to an Eagles’ victory at one of the sporty spots below. Looking for more? Check out our picks for the top sports bars in Philadelphia.

Xfinity Live!

This sprawling entertainment complex is (quite literally) the next closest thing to being inside the Linc on game day. Located catty corner to Lincoln Financial Field, Xfinity Live! features five standalone bars, each with its own vibe. On game day, expect a rowdy crowd of green-clad fans, hootin’ and hollerin’ for each big play. Tables can be reserved online and standing room is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 3 p.m. — and for the best spots, get there early (1100 Pattison Avenue).

Sports & Social Philly

You won’t miss a minute of game action at Sports & Social Philly inside Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Located a few steps from the Sports Complex, the bar features a gigantic 52-foot screen (yes, you read that right) and 24 additional TVs, meaning there isn’t a bad seat in the house. Eagles game days feature rally towels, eye blacks, gift card giveaways, beer towers, halftime contests and more (900 Packer Avenue).

Chickie’s and Pete’s

Crabfries and football — that’s what Philadelphia does. Wash down an Eagles’ victory with the signature crinkle cut, crabby-spiced fries from Chickie’s and Pete’s. The flagship South Philly location is within walking distance of the Sports Complex and features an oversized 14-foot screen, perfect for viewing all of the Brotherly Shoves and reverse hurdles you could want. Not in South Philly? You can also score those crave-worthy Crabfries at a number of other Chickie’s & Pete’s locations throughout Greater Philadelphia, including in Malvern, Upper Darby and Warrington (various locations including 1526 Packer Avenue).

Wicked Wolf Philadelphia

Sports pub meets party club at this trendy spot in Center City. Catch the action on an enormous 12-foot by 4-foot centerpiece LED screen, or on one of the other 32 HD TVs spread over three floors. In addition to the game, the bar promises occasional halftime entertainment and regular promos — like the chance to snag free drinks. Keep an eye on the bar’s Instagram for more info (1214 Chestnut Street).

Woolly Mammoth

This South Street Sports Bar turns up the game audio and cranks the drink specials to 11 for game day. Playoff game specials include $3 Miller Lite drafts, $6 Surfside and Stateside cans, specialty Jameson cocktails, and plenty of pitcher and bucket specials. Feeling peckish? Take $1 off all food menu items all game long (430 South Street).

Evil Genius Beer Company

The brewers at Evil Genius are celebrating the Eagles’ 2025 playoffs run with the return of a fan favorite: Fly Like an Eagle. The thick and juicy tribute to water ice (read: wooder ice) is a milkshake-style IPA with fresh mango puree and notes of vanilla. Also keep an eye out for $5 draft specials. The beer is available at the brewery’s taproom in Fishtown throughout the playoffs (1727 Front Street).

Craft Hall

A prime viewing spot for parents with li’l Eagles fans, Craft Hall features an indoor playground for the kiddos, plenty of TVs and an impressive 140-square-foot LED video wall perfect for viewing every big play. During the game, enjoy food and drink specials, or dig into the built-for-sharing Jon’s Almost-Famous BBQ Tower. Reservations can be made online (901 N. Delaware Avenue).

Libertee Grounds

This spot on Girard Avenue serves up a bevy of game day specials, including $1 wings, $2 jello shots, discount beer pitchers, and mix-and-match buckets of hard seltzers and vodka sodas during all Eagles games. After watching the game on one of 15-plus TVs spread around the bar area, stick around for live DJ beats and a game of indoor mini-golf (1600 W. Girard Ave).

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

The Delaware River waterfront’s wintertime destination gets into the spirit as the attraction (including the on-site Ferris Wheel) lights up green. Catch the game in The Lodge, paired with something delicious from Chickie’s and Pete’s, Skelly’s Amusements or Cantina La Martina’s satellite spot (101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd).

Where to Buy Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Gear in Philly

It’s time to update that game-day drip. Wear your heart on your sleeve, and show the world you bleed green with new and vintage Eagles gear from these shops in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop at Lincoln Financial Field

You can score official 2025 playoff merch — including sweaters, hats, hoodies and more — at the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop located adjacent to Lincoln Financial Field. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Not in the city? Three more official pro shops are located in Lancaster, in Plymouth Meeting, and in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Shibe Vintage Sports

What’s old is new at this Midtown Village shop, which sells vintage-style shirts, hats and accessories for all of Philly’s major sports teams. Snag your Eagles green at the OG shop or stop by the new locations in Ardmore, West Chester and Wayne (137 S. 13th Street).

Mitchell & Ness

Nostalgia is the name of the game at Mitchell & Ness. The shop’s Center City location is stacked with throwback shirts, sweaters, hats and hoodies for all major sports teams, including the Birds (1306 Walnut Street).

Philadelphia Independents

This Old City shop features dozens of handmade items from local makers. Always a great spot to snag Philly-themed gifts, the boutique is also a slept-on option for game-day gear. Pop in to pick up Eagles beanies, tees and even onesies for the little Birds fan in your life (35 N. 3rd Street).

