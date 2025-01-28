Gary E Smith Receives National Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite "In the Blood" by Gary E Smith Author Gary E Smith 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Nationally recognized by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®, Smith does it again with "In the Blood", but with a different category this time.

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors and publishers, recognized "In The Blood" by Gary E Smith as a distinguished favorite in the Romantic Suspense category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, editors, and book cover designers. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.TO BE FEATURED on a NYC's Times Square Billboard on February 15th. In time for the Valentine's Day Weekend, this romantic suspense / mystery " In The Blood " by Gary E Smith will be featured in the heart of NYC's Times Square all day on February 15th. A sneak peak at the billboard creative is included in this release.Book eight "In The Blood" of the award-winning Warren Steelgrave series, Warren is concerned about the growing distance between himself and Cindy O'Brian, the love of his life. Warren decides to go to Italy without her, hoping the separation will benefit them. Once in Italy, the FBI is waiting for him. The FBI is looking for Warren's good friend, Jack Sullivan. They know Jack is finishing a new book involving stock market manipulation and the death of stockbroker George Daily. Jack has the information the FBI needs and is concerned for his safety. They ask Warren to find him. Warren, also concerned, begins the search for Jack Sullivan. Finding Jack running for his life, Warren also finds himself being hunted. Soon, the chase begins for the information Jack has in his possession. Soon, Jack becomes concerned Warren is not himself. The distraction Warren and Cindy's possible breakup is causing might get them both killed. Before it's over, many will die, including a close friend. Along the way, Warren has to deal with his elusive lover, Cindy O'Brian. Is Warren willing to wait for Cindy or move on to a new relationship? Share the journey of a man of principle who is again tested by a world in which a small group of people can turn it upside down.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025favorites ---About the AuthorGary E Smith's first romance thriller, "The Willing", debuted with a 4.8 stars average rating by independent reviewers who asked for a sequel. There are now eight in the Warren Steelgrave series. Gary balances life between business and a love of arts. He founded a small electrical contracting business and grew it into a multimillion-dollar national business. At the same time, he writes and is an award-winning fine art photographer. Operating within both business and artistic communities introduces him to a wide array of characters and experiences, from which he draws for his writing. When Gary is not writing, he travels. Most often, Gary will be spotted in Italy, searching for more characters and experiences for his stories to come. To follow Gary, visit www.garysmithauthor.com ---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

Gary E Smith's "In the Blood", winner of both the NYC Big Book Award and the Independent Press Award, will be featured in NYC's Times Square this February 15th.

