U.S. Chamber: FTC's Latest Lawsuit Once Again "Wages Lawfare"

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President, International Regulatory Affairs & Antitrust Sean Heather issued the following statement today on Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan's decision to file a lawsuit against PepsiCo under the Robinson-Patman Act (RPA).

“Chair Khan’s FTC will be remembered for its efforts to use antitrust as a tool to wage lawfare. Today’s case, on the eve of the transition, is merely the latest example.” 

