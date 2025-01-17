Gov. Little applauds President Trump’s appointment of Michael Boren as USDA Under Secretary

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little applauded President Donald Trump’s appointment of Michael Boren to serve as United States Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment at the Department of Agriculture.

“Mike is a visionary, proven leader. This appointment is a win for all western states, especially Idaho. As a resident of Idaho’s Sawtooth Valley, Mike understands rural America. He will work hand in hand with President Trump to fundamentally transform how lands and fires are managed here in the West.

Mike is the kind of innovator we need back in Washington promoting Idaho values and management practices. In Idaho, we manage our lands effectively and efficiently. I am looking forward to watching Mike bring that same mentality to the Forest Service.

Congratulations to my friend, Mike Boren! Let’s get to work,” Governor Little said.

President Trump wrote:

“I am pleased to announce that Michael Boren will serve as the United States Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment at the Department of Agriculture.

Michael is a successful businessman, who has founded six companies, including Clearwater Analytics. He has also served as a volunteer fireman for Sawtooth Valley Rural Fire Department, and as a board member of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

Michael will work to reinvigorate Forest Management at a time when it is desperately needed.”