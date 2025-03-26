Gov. Little signs $100 million property tax relief, public school funding bill

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little joined House and Senate leaders in signing House Bill 304 today, sending even more property tax relief to Idahoans and boosting funding for public school facilities.

“I am proud to join my legislative partners, who championed this effort, in giving another $100 million in property tax relief to Idahoans on top of the more than $4.6 BILLION in tax relief we have delivered for Idahoans in a few short years. House Bill 304 offers additional support for our public schools while relieving the burden on local property taxpayers to cover the costs of bonds, levies, and plant facilities within the school districts. It is truly a win-win for all! This bill is yet another example of Idaho keeping our priorities straight,” Governor Little said.

The bill directs an additional $100 million in relief to property taxpayers, including $50 million that will be provided through the public schools facilities fund – a continuation of Idaho’s historic public education investments achieved through House Bill 521 in 2024. It also includes $50 million that will be provided directly in the Homeowner Property Tax Relief account.

Idaho state leaders have given back close to $1 BILLION in cumulative property tax relief since Governor Little took office in 2019 and $4.6 BILLION total.

“Idaho continues to lead the country in cutting taxes and demonstrating we can take care of the needs of our growing communities while giving the people back more of what’s theirs. I appreciate Governor Little and my partners in the House and Senate for never letting our foot off the gas on tax cuts,” Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon said.

“While property taxes are determined at the local level, Idaho’s state leaders have prioritized tax relief year after year after year because we know Idaho families are struggling. History has shown tax cuts strengthen our economy and make Idaho an even more desirable place to live and work,” House Speaker Mike Moyle said.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again – America wants what Idaho has: safe communities, strong schools, and a bustling economy that offers tremendous opportunities for our people to prosper. I am proud to join the dedicated leaders of the Idaho House and Senate for the signing of this important bill today,” Governor Little added.