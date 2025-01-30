The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD® Gives International Recognition to Melinda Spaulding and Mitch Tull for "Finding Insight"

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite "Finding Insight: Discovering the Non-Obvious Obvious Connection to Why People Do What They Do" by Melinda Spaulding and Mitch Tull Author Melinda Spaulding Author Mitch Tull 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Unveiling concrete analytical tools and a results-oriented mindset, "Finding Insight" finds its way to a 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized "Finding Insight: Discovering the Non-Obvious Obvious Connection to Why People Do What They Do" by Melinda Spaulding and Mitch Tull as a distinguished favorite in the Marketing & Public Relations category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, and book cover designers. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."Finding Insight" delves into the essential yet often misunderstood process of insight discovery.This valuable guide is for anyone seeking to comprehend the motivations behind human behavior. Unlike previous works which explored 'what' and 'why,' Finding Insight uniquely illuminates 'how,’ equipping people with the analytical tools and mindset necessary for unveiling and utilizing insights effectively.Employing personal narratives, practical examples, and interactive exercises, "Finding Insight" makes complex concepts accessible and engaging, all while adding a dash of humor. From marketers aiming to decode customer behavior, to coaches inspiring teams, journalists investigating subjects, politicians resonating with constituents, or simply individuals wishing to better understand those around them, "Finding Insight" caters to all. Its purpose is to enhance critical thinking skills and provide a new perspective on how we interpret and react to the world around us.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Distinguished Favorites, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025favorites About the Melinda SpauldingSpaulding is the Co-owner and President of Practical Insights, Inc, a marketing research consulting firm and Co-founder of Practical Marketing Skills, LCC, a marketing education content company. Market research has been central to Melinda’s career beginning with her Masters in Market Research degree from the University of Georgia. She was Eli Lilly & Company’s first hire from this program as a market research consultant. Melinda shifted to the service side of market research which included running the analytics function and serving on the executive committee for G & S Research. In 2007, she and her husband established Practical Insights, Inc., allowing her to grow beyond primary market research projects. Today Melinda is sought after for her ability to synthesize data, connect insights to strategy and share the art of storytelling.About the Mitch TullTull is an award-winning author and the founder of Marketing Skill Partners LLC, a global consultancy that advises marketing capability leaders from leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies on the marketing foundations required to deliver top-line business results. An experienced pharmaceutical executive with expertise in global and healthcare marketing, Mitch held numerous marketing leadership positions during his thirty-plus years with Eli Lilly and Company, including leading Lilly’s Marketing Institute. Mitch is also the co-founder of Practical Marketing Skills, LLC, a specialized marketing content provider that exists to strengthen critical thinking skills where market research and brand marketing intersect with each other. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from the University of Arkansas and lives in Carmel, Indiana with his wife.---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

