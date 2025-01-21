Fundy Software Announces Major v11 Update to Fundy Designer

Design For Me Presets, World’s First AI Beat Matching Slideshow, and 6 of the Most Requested Enhancements.

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundy Software Inc. has launched a significant update to their award-winning design and IPS platform, Fundy Designer v11. Fundy Designer v11 features the world’s first automated design engine, named the Design Wizard, that instantly designs an entire album, multiple wall art collections, client cards, and a slideshow all at once, in a single click, with images that are intuitively auto retouched on import with Perfectly Clear software.The update features Design for Me Presets that allow photographers to create and save their print packages and custom templates as design presets, that will then automatically design all in a single click each time, saving time and boosting sales. Photographers can create and save as many presets as they want (wedding, engagement, portrait, senior, base packages, top tier, etc.). Each preset can include go-to album company, album size, cover type, multiple wall art collections and card designs, and slideshow settings.Fundy Designer v11 also now includes the world’s first AI Beat-Matching for slideshows; perfectly timed, emotional slideshow transitions, ideal for IPS presentations and social media marketing.Lastly, Fundy Software also included 6 of the top requested enhancements to the v11 update including:• Always jump to the last folder used when creating a new project.• Move multi-spreads faster and easier.• Show off card designs in slideshows with the front design only.• Display numerical values for image tilt, zoom, and more.• Drop Zone spacing and alignment - smoother and better than ever.• Better memory optimization for large projects open for longer times.“Our goal has always been simple: to help photographers work faster, design better, and make more money. These updates are here to streamline their workflow, elevate the client experience, and sell more, thereby greatly enhancing their bottom line.” Andrew Funderburg, founder Fundy Software.About Fundy SoftwareFounded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more, quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit www.fundy.com to learn more and download the free trial.

