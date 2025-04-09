Andrew Funderburg of Fundy Software Honored with 2025 PPA Technology Impact Award

Wedding and portrait photographers worldwide save countless hours and achieve greater financial success with Fundy Designer’s software platform.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundy Software Inc., the industry leader in design and IPS software for professional photographers, and the creator of Fundy Designer, featuring integrated AI, AutoDesign, and patent-protected DropZones, is proud to announce that its founder and President, Andrew Funderburg, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 PPA Technology Impact Award by Professional Photographers of America (PPA). This honor recognizes outstanding contributions to the advancement of technology in the photography industry.The PPA Technology Impact Award is presented annually to an individual who has significantly influenced the professional photography community through technological innovation. Andrew Funderburg, affectionately known as “Fundy” in the industry, has revolutionized print design, IPS (In-Person Sales), and workflow automation for photographers worldwide through Fundy Software’s pioneering software solutions.Fundy Software has continuously pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in photography print workflow, allowing photographers to spend less time on arduous design tasks while never limiting their creative freedom. The company’s dedication to improving efficiency and profitability for photographers has made an undeniable impact on the industry.“I am deeply honored to receive the 2025 PPA Technology Impact Award,” said Funderburg. “My passion has always been to empower photographers with tools that make their creative process seamless and efficient. This recognition is not just for me, but for the entire Fundy Software team, whose hard work and dedication continue to drive innovation in our field.”The award was formally presented at the PPA Imaging USA Conference, the premier annual event for professional photographers, where industry leaders, innovators, and creatives come together to celebrate excellence and progress in photography.For more information about Fundy Software and its groundbreaking solutions, visit www.fundy.com About Fundy Software: Fundy Software is a leader in innovative design tools for professional photographers. Known for its intuitive, time-saving features, Fundy Designer helps photographers create stunning albums, wall art, and other print products with ease. Fundy Software’s mission is to support photographers with the tools they need to streamline their business, grow their revenue, and provide their clients with exceptional products.

