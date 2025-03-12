Powerhouse Strategic Partnership Announced Between MagMod, Aftershoot, and Fundy Designer

Three leading brands to collaborate to bring awareness of best of class solutions to revolutionize professional photographers workflow

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundy Software Inc., creators of Fundy Designer, with integrated AI, AutoDesign, and patent protected DropZones, the leader in design and IPS software for professional photographers, today announced an exciting new collaboration between MagMod, Aftershoot, and Fundy Designer, aimed at empowering professional photographers to streamline their workflow, enhance their creative output, and boost their sales.The partnership brings together three powerhouse brands to offer a comprehensive solution for photographers that covers the entire spectrum of the photography process—from shooting, to editing, to album and wall art design.MagMod has redefined light modifiers with the market’s easiest, fastest, and most durable flash modifier system. Built around a ingenious magnetic attachment design, their modifiers empower photographers to effortlessly control, shape, and color light with precision and speed. With MagMod modifiers in the photo toolkit, the creative possibilities are endless.Aftershoot, known for its cutting-edge AI-powered culling and editing software, helps photographers cut down on the time-consuming process of sorting through thousands of images. With Aftershoot, photographers can instantly cull their work, utilize AI intuitive editing, identifying the best shots in mere seconds, allowing them to focus more on creative decisions and less on tedious editing tasks.Fundy Designer completes the trifecta by offering photographers the ability to seamlessly design and create beautiful albums, wall art collections and slideshows. With Fundy Designer, photographers can effortlessly design stunning products that help their clients relive their memories in the most meaningful way, while also driving additional sales opportunities for the photographers."I couldn’t be more excited about this collaboration," says Andrew Funderburg. "As a photographer, I understand how time-consuming and overwhelming it can be to shoot, edit, and design albums or wall art collections. With the power of MagMod's lighting tools, Aftershoot's intelligent culling and editing, and Fundy Designer's “Design for Me” album design, wall art, card and slideshow software, photographers have the tools they need to work smarter, not harder. These tools will not only help them create better images and print designs, but they’ll also improve their efficiency, allowing them to focus on growing their business and driving sales."The three companies plan to collaborate on education, channel development, and Ambassador support to bring awareness to photographers on how to best utilize best of class solutions. Together, these three solutions empower photographers to deliver high-quality results with less time spent on the workflow, creating an opportunity for photographers to boost their business and elevate their creative endeavors.For more information, visit MagnetMod.com Aftershoot.com , and Fundy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.