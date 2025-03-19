Fundy Software Unveils Major Update to Fundy Designer v11, Enhancing Album & Wall Art Sales for Pro Photographers

New features make album and wall art sales and ordering easier than ever and avoids costly print mistakes.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundy Software Inc., the industry leader in design and IPS software for professional photographers, and the creator of Fundy Designer , featuring integrated AI, AutoDesign, and patent-protected DropZones, today announced a free, feature-rich update for all Fundy Designer v11 users, designed to streamline album and wall art sales while improving client communication and order tracking. This free update equips photographers with enhanced tools to increase revenue, reduce errors, and create a more seamless client experience.With the latest update, Fundy Designer v11 introduces a range of innovative features including customizable frame imports, the ability to mix and match frame styles, and new online Client Agreements to eliminate costly mistakes and ensure smoother transactions.Key Features of the Fundy Designer v11 Update:Easy Client Order Builder: The new order builder allows users to add products, input customization notes (such as leather type for albums or wall art material preferences), and automatically calculate totals, including tax, based on pre-set pricing. This saves valuable time and reduces errors when preparing client orders.Online Client Agreements – Avoid Costly Reorders: The update introduces online agreements, which eliminate the risk of mistakes like the wrong album color or material. Photographers can now send clients a link to sign agreements online, and the signed documents are securely stored in the Fundy Dashboard for future reference. This feature reduces costly reorders and ensures clarity between the photographer and client.New Frame Updates – Customize Your Wall Art: With the new frame importer, users can now easily download and import frames from their favorite labs. A highly anticipated feature allows photographers to mix different materials, like frames and canvases, within the same wall design, and save these combinations as design sets for future use.Track IPS Order Payments with Stripe Integration: Fundy Designer v11 makes it easier to track client payments for album and wall art orders. Users can see at a glance how much has been paid and how much is still owed. With optional Stripe integration, photographers can create and send Stripe invoices with just one click, allowing for easy payment tracking within the Fundy Dashboard.Additional Updates & Improvements:• Customizable mat sizes for framed prints.• The ability to tag and filter frames for easier access.• An option to view the total area of a design in room mockups.• Enhanced frame and mat support across Gallery Designer features.• Various bug fixes and speed improvements for Windows users.About Fundy Software: Fundy Software is a leader in innovative design tools for professional photographers. Known for its intuitive, time-saving features, Fundy Designer helps photographers create stunning albums, wall art, and other print products with ease. Fundy Software’s mission is to support photographers with the tools they need to streamline their business, grow their revenue, and provide their clients with exceptional products.For more information, please visit www.fundydesigner.com

