C. Fulster Receives National Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite "Martha's Notebook: A Zombie Apocalypse Trilogy" by C. Fulster Author C. Fulster 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized Martha's Notebook: A Zombie Apocalypse Trilogy by C. Fulster as a distinguished favorite in the Horror category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence."Martha's Notebook: A Zombie Apocalypse Trilogy" by C. FulsterHow long can someone outrun intelligent zombies nicknamed "Chippers," capable of learning and upgrading themselves to combat every strategy the survivors create? From mountain towns to underground secrets, it's guaranteed that not everyone will survive.Can preteen Martha handle this new world along with her divorcing family, or will the truth about who's behind it destroy what is left of them?Only one thing is clear: there’s no going back.Martha’s Notebook is the electrifying first installment of a new sci-fi horror trilogy that will keep you on the edge of your seat with every twist. Jam-packed with survival, suspense, and existential dread, it’s sure to satisfy any post-apocalyptic fiction enthusiast.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025favorites ABOUT THE AUTHORC. Fulster is a seasoned electrician, devoted husband, and new father who moonlights as an award-winning writer, producer, and illustrator. With more than sixteen children’s books, three animated screenplays, and one internationally acclaimed short film under his belt, his favorite hobby is quickly developing into a highlight reel of successful creative endeavors. He’s even donated the proceeds of five picture books to charity, and he hopes to become a best seller and adapt one of his stories for the silver screen. In his free time, he can be found indulging his passions for hockey, spicy food, and relaxing. He currently resides in Colorado with his beautiful wife, adorable daughter, and their two dogs. To learn more about the author, please visit: https://cfulster.com ---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.