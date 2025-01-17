Rapper DDm Showcases Scratch music video to remind pet owners the importance of microchips

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE), a national nonprofit based in Baltimore, is excited to announce the release of Scratch, a new music video created to encourage pet owners to microchip their pets. The message is needed more than ever. Research from the ASPCA says 74 percent of lost cats are never reunited with their families.James Evans, CARE’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, developed the idea for Scratch as part of his mission to combat racism and bias within the animal welfare industry. “ I wanted to showcase the bond people of color have for their pets. When a pet disappears, the heartache and sadness is the same for all races. People in BIPOC communities face discrimination all the time, and without microchipping, the odds of being reunited with lost pets is even worse, due to lack of resources.”Evans first connected with fellow Baltimore native and rapper DDm in 2022 to create That’s My Dog, a music video celebrating the love people of color have for their pets. Inspired by the impact of that project, they teamed up again for Scratch. The video was produced by local Baltimore talent Mighty Mark.DDm is a rising superstar on the hip hop scene and was featured on Netflix’s Dark City Beach. He also has his own hit single, F^¢k 'Em R!ght B@¢k, which is a Star of Official Sundance Selection. “As a pet lover, I am so excited to do this to help my community. It was a lot of fun to be part of and I love promoting cats, who are too often considered second class to dogs,” said DDm after it was all done.John Benam, an Emmy award winner, also joined the team on this project as the Director of Cinematography. He’s a two-time Emmy award winner and has directed projects like The Keepers on Netflix and Assassins on Starz.Founded by Evans in 2020, CARE’s mission is to diversify the mostly white animal welfare industry, amplifying BIPOC voices and supporting community-centered investments. In keeping with this mission, the production crew for Scratch was primarily BIPOC, with a commitment to hiring and paying people of color at every stage.You can see the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtlk-PCvFU0 ###Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.