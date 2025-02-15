Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity Celebrates its 4th Annual Black History Month

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE), a Baltimore based national nonprofit, is pleased to announce its fourth annual Black History Month celebration with the theme: Extraction to Extraordinary: A Taken People, and Their Adopted Music. This powerful musical journey will take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the historic Keystone Korner in Baltimore and will be live streamed.The performances will pay homage to the power of the African American experience, both the struggle and ascendance; mirrored by music that sustained and healed a people, and inspired the world. Music performances will begin with Working Songs and move to today, featuring fusions steeped in R&B, Hip Hop and Rock-n-Roll. The evening showcases an exceptional lineup of artists including Kenyatta Hardison, Lafayette Gilchrist, Brooks Long, Sunny Cowell, and DDm, with rhythm section featuring acclaimed musicians Kamonté Johnson on drums and Justin Taylor on piano.This celebration serves a crucial purpose beyond entertainment: all proceeds will benefit CARE's Dr. Jodie G. Blackwell Veterinary Scholarship Fund, supporting African American veterinary students. Currently, African Americans represent only 2% of U.S. veterinarians, a statistic CARE is determined to change. Last year's event raised over $80,000 to support future veterinarians at institutions including Tuskegee University, which has graduated over 80% of African American veterinarians in the United States."Access and opportunity are two things that come to mind when you think about the Blackwell scholarships," says Dr. ShaRonda Cooper, Assistant Dean for Students at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. "The awards help ease financial burdens, open doors, and allow students to pursue their dreams."Building on last year's success, Maddie's Fund has pledged $50,000 toward the scholarships.###Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.Maddie’s Fundis a national family foundation established in 1994 by Dave and Cheryl Duffield and is the fulfillment of a promise to their inspirational dog, Maddie. She provided them much joy for over ten years and continues to inspire them today. The Foundation has awarded over $275.7 million in grants toward increased community collaborations and live outcomes, pioneering shelter medicine education and establishing foster care as a standard across the U.S. Maddie’s Fund proudly offers the industry a national voice, important funding opportunities for bold ideas, learning resources and access to collaborate and share innovative solutions. The Foundation invests its resources in a commitment to keeping pets and people together, creating a safety net of care for animals in need and operating within a culture of inclusiveness and humility. #ThanksToMaddie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.