Happy Habitats Secures Patent for Revolutionary Small Pet Exercise Ball: The Roam

NEW YROK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Habitats, an innovative pet product startup founded by Wake Forest University alumnus Ethan Haber, today announced it has secured patent US 12,219,927 B2 for its groundbreaking Roam™ small pet exercise ball, setting a new safety standard in the $1.5 billion small pet accessories market.The patent, officially granted on February 11, 2025, covers Happy Habitats' Roam™ exercise ball that addresses critical safety concerns from traditional hamster balls. Unlike conventional models that use unreliable fishhook prongs and frequently split open upon impact, Happy Habitats' patented design features a secure screw-together construction and a proprietary two-step locking mechanism that prevents accidental openings. "Our patented paw protection ventilation system with precisely engineered 2mm holes eliminates the risk of paw trapping, a common and often painful issue with traditional exercise balls," says Ethan Haber, Founder and CEO of Happy Habitats.The inspiration for the Roam™ came from an unexpected source: dog walking. "I was watching someone walk their dog one morning at Wake Forest, and I looked down at my emotional support hamster, Mooksie, and thought, 'Why can't you walk your hamster the same way?'" Haber recalled.Working alongside his father and design firm P9 Design, Haber spent years developing the product to overcome the high barriers to entry in the specialized small pet market. The resulting patent represents the first significant innovation in hamster exercise equipment in over four decades.Happy Habitats' Roam™ small pet exercise ball is now available for purchase at select pet retailers such as Petvalu, Petland, Petco Mexico, Amazon and through the company's website ###About Happy HabitatsHappy Habitats creates unique toys and accessories to better the lives of small pets. They are the first company to innovate in the small pet space in the last 40 years. They put your animals first, creating products for pets, not people, to give them the life they deserve.

