National Non-Smoking Week 2025: Helping Islanders to quit 

CANADA, January 17 - National Non-Smoking Week, January 19 to 25, highlights the health risks of smoking and vaping and reminds Island residents of the support available to help them take meaningful steps toward a tobacco and vape-free life.

The PEI Smoking Cessation Program supports Islanders at every stage of their quit journey. This year, the program has expanded to make access easier than ever. Island residents can now connect with services through their local pharmacies or primary care centres to receive 100 per cent coverage for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products or prescription medications to quit smoking, vaping, or using other tobacco products.

“Tobacco use remains the leading preventable cause of illness and early death in Prince Edward Island. Smoking and vaping take a serious toll on individuals, families, and communities. The good news is that help is closer than ever. With expanded access to supports, Island residents have more opportunities to take a breath, choose health, and begin their journey to a tobacco and vape-free life.” - Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness

Twenty minutes after quitting, your blood pressure and heart rate return to normal. Eight hours later, your oxygen levels improve, and your chance of having a heart attack starts to decrease. Within 24 hours, your lungs begin to clear, and after 48 hours, you are nicotine-free—your sense of taste and smell begin to return.

“Quitting smoking or vaping is one of the most important things you can do for your health,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer. “It’s not always easy, but every step is progress. The expanded Smoking Cessation Program improves access, giveing more individuals the tools and support they need to take that first step toward better health for themselves and their loved ones.”

For more information about the PEI Smoking Cessation Program, visit PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/quitsmoking , call the Smokers' Helpline at 1-877-513-5333, or visit SmokersHelpline.ca.



Media Contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Health and Wellness

agtremere@gov.pe.ca

