Feedback wanted on proposed changes to Lands Protection Act

CANADA, April 3 - The Province is inviting Island residents to share their opinion on proposed changes to the Lands Protection Act.

The Act regulates property rights, including limits on land ownership for individuals and corporations. The proposed amendments will strengthen landownership rules for non-residents by requiring them to obtain Executive Council approval before acquiring an interest in municipal property. Municipal property is defined as any property of one acre or less located within a municipality that has an official plan. Previously, this type of property was exempt from the Act.

“Whether it’s about development, planning, agriculture, or ownership, our land is an important topic that Islanders care about and want to discuss. I am committed to finding a way forward that protects our land and ensures its sustainable development. I encourage all PEI residents to review the proposed changes and share their input.” - Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, Steven Myers.

More information on these changes, including how to provide feedback, can be found at Lands Protection Act Public Consultation.

Comments in English or French can be submitted to depthlc@gov.pe.ca until April 18, 2025.



Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Housing, Land and Communities

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

