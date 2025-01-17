Apple suspends AI-generated news summaries

The union has welcomed the decision to halt Apple Intelligence news summaries following errors relayed to audiences.

This month, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) urged Apple to remove its AI-generated news summaries after the tool inaccurately reported news to readers.

Following vocal opposition by the NUJ over false headlines generated and concern raised over the technology company's role in contributing to misinformation, Apple has confirmed its decision to disable news and entertainment summaries.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

"We welcome Apple's decision to disable its use of Apple Intelligence for news, and now call for increased scrutiny addressing inaccuracies as part of any developments to the feature. "Our calls for its suspension recognised the huge risks to public confidence and trust in journalism; recent errors relayed by AI-generated summaries serve as a stark reminder of how easily misinformation can be fuelled, and the need for human-centred approaches in journalism.”

