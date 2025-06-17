Apply for the George Viner Memorial Fund

Black and minority ethnic student journalists should apply before 31 July 2025.

The George Viner Memorial Fund is the NUJ’s charity which improves the diversity of journalists working in the British and Irish media, by providing bursaries to help with studies and subsistence. We need Black and minority ethnic journalists not just reporting the news, but also shaping the news agenda. If you are interested, or know somebody who would benefit from the bursary, the deadline for this year’s applications is 31 July.

It’s a great opportunity for those who are put off taking a journalism course because of the cost. Our George Viner scholars go to have successful careers in the media.

George Viner scholars receive much more than financial assistance. They become a part of the NUJ family, are invited to conferences and meetings and introduced to members from across the media, publishing and PR, as well as having the support of the trustees throughout their course.

This is what BBC reporter and presenter Monika Plaha shared about her experience on the scheme:

Apply for a bursary.

Find out more about the charity.

