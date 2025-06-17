NUJ urges release of journalist Yanis Mhamdi

The National Union of Journalists has joined the International Federation of Journalists in urging the immediate release of Yanis Mhamdi, detained by Israeli authorities.

The French journalist was arrested alongside journalist Omar Faiad, who was released after signing documents provided by Israeli authorities. The IFJ has stressed no journalist should be forced to sign documents to secure their release, as they were unfairly detained during the course of their work. Both Mhamdi and Faiad had been on board the Madleen vessel prior to their arrest on 8 June, following Israel’s interception.

In order to secure his release, Faid, a journalist with the Al Jazeera network, is understood to have signed a series of documents including a ban on entering Israeli territory and an acknowledgment of the illegality of the Madleen humanitarian mission.

The NUJ has repeated its call for the immediate release of Mhamdi.

The International and European Federations of Journalists said:

“We strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of journalists Omar Faiad and Yanis Mhamdi, who were carrying out their journalistic duty of informing the public and urge the Israeli authorities to immediately release Mhamdi. No journalist should be forced to sign any document to secure their release, especially when they have been arbitrarily arrested.”

