Iran: NUJ condemns Israeli attack on state broadcaster

The union has joined the International Federation of Journalists in condemning targeted Israeli strikes against the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Tehran.

At least two Iranian journalists, Nima Rajabpour and Masoumeh Azimi were killed in the attack. Rajabpour, was editor-in-chief of Iran’s state TV news channel Khabar and Azimi, was secretary at the IRIB. The Israeli military has confirmed responsibility for the attack stating the “building was used by the Iranian Armed Forces under the guise of civilian activity.”

Esmaeil Baqaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Minister, condemned the strike calling it “a wicked act of war.”

During the live broadcast, news anchor Sahar Emami was hurried off camera as the studio went dark and the broadcast was interrupted.

Bombing followed an evacuation warning issued by the Israeli military for the district of Tehran.

Media reported that Iran issued an evacuation warning for Israeli TV channels (the N12 and N14) according to Iranian State TV, adding that the order came in response to the Israeli attack on Iran's broadcasting service.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“We strongly condemn the targeted attack on Iran’s State broadcaster and mourn the loss of our two colleagues. The IFJ reminds all parties that, under international law, journalists are civilians, and deliberate attacks against them constitute war crimes. "We once again urge warring parties to refrain from targeting media facilities. Claiming that a media outlet’s editorial line is hostile to your cause does not justify an attack. Those responsible for crimes against journalists must be brought before international criminal courts.”

The Federation has called on journalists and media organisations covering the conflict between Israel and Iran to stick to professional principles. As stated in the IFJ’s Global Charter of Ethics . In particular, the IFJ recalls the following articles:

Article 1: “Respect for the facts and for the right of the public to truth is the first duty of the journalist.”

Article 5: “The notion of urgency or immediacy in the dissemination of information shall not take precedence over the verification of facts, sources and/or the offer of a reply.”

Article 9: “Journalists shall ensure that the dissemination of information or opinion does not contribute to hatred or prejudice and shall do their utmost to avoid facilitating the spread of discrimination on grounds such as geographical, social or ethnic origin, race, gender, sexual orientation, language, religion, disability, political and other opinions.”

Return to listing