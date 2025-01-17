Maine DOE Update – January 17, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Organizations Needed to Provide Complimentary Meals to Children this Summer

With assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Maine public schools have long offered a nutritious breakfast and lunch meal program to thousands of income-eligible children in Maine during the school year. To extend this program into the summer months, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition team is seeking organizations that would like to participate in the federally-funded SUN Meals program – formally known as the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) – which provides children healthy, free meals when school is not in session. | More

Additional Climate Education Professional Development Grants Available for 2025-2026 School Year

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to release the third round of Climate Education Professional Development grant funds for climate-related professional learning for Maine educators and local education providers. The grant application is due March 21, 2025. Awarded programs will take place between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026. | More

Maine DOE Seeks New Members for State Literacy Team

Since 2010, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has convened a State Literacy Team with members representing the full birth-to-adult continuum, as well as geographic diversity across Maine. Current team members include staff from the Maine DOE and the Maine Office of Child and Family Services, public school educators and administrators, community-based providers and organizations (e.g., early care and education, libraries, and literacy-focused programming), and higher education institutions. | More

Maine Schools Implement First 10 Community Schools Model Using Maine Preschool Development Grant

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team is supporting a First 10 Community Schools pilot through Maine’s Preschool Development Grant. It is designed to bring together school administrative units (SAUs), families, early childhood programs, and community organizations to create a system that helps young children to learn and thrive during the first 10 years of their lives. | More

REMINDER: Nominations Open for State and County Teachers of the Year

The Maine Teacher of the Year journey begins with your nomination! Nominate a teacher from your town, county, or region today. Nominations are open through January 31. | Nominate a Teacher Here!

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Students at Indian Island and Sipayik Elementary Schools Learn About Coding Through ‘Scratch Day’ Activities

Students at Indian Island School (home of the Penobscot Nation) and Sipayik Elementary School (located at one of the sister reservations of the Passamaquoddy Tribe) now know a bit more about coding, thanks to their recent participation in the nationwide “Scratch Day” initiative. | More

Mountain Valley High School Health Teacher Kristen Allen Named 2025 SHAPE America Eastern District Health Teacher of the Year

On December 16, 2024, the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE America) announced that Mountain Valley High School Health Education Teacher Kristen Allen was selected as the Eastern District Health Teacher of the Year. Kristen has taught health education at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford for more than 18 years. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

‘For ME’ Instructional Program Overview and Summer Training Opportunities

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted open-source instructional programs for early elementary grades based on the Boston Public School’s evidence-based Focus Curricula. These programs were designed to be developmentally appropriate, interdisciplinary, and aligned with Maine’s learning standards. | More

Upcoming Information Session on Implementing Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS)

Is your school administrative unit (SAU) and/or school interested in implementing Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS)? If so, consider joining a Tier 1 PBIS Listen and Learn information session on Tuesday, January 28 at 1 p.m. via Zoom. | More

Registration Open for Maine Curriculum Leaders Association Conference

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) is hosting a conference on Monday, April 7, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Freeport. Registration is now open! | More

