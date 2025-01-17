BDMT GLOBAL KICKS OFF LIVE KOL WEBINAR SERIES FOR GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INNOVATORS AND U.S. LEADERS IN 2025

Leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Join BDMT Global’s KOL Webinar Series Providing Cross-Border Collaboration Opportunities to Address Unmet Market Needs

Our goal is to bring together potential partners and more successful business development opportunities leveraging KOL’s insights and support to enter and expand into new markets” — Suzy Im - Managing Partner, BDMT Global

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDMT Global —a six-time award-winning, Boston-based global business development and marketing firm with a turnkey market expansion team offering built-in strategy, execution, and expertise for leading tech innovators—has announced the live Webinar Series kick-off with expert KOLs, to address the unmet market needs of global innovators and leaders in healthcare—driving partnerships and new opportunities.The live virtual webinars are planned on the third Thursday of each month in 2025 starting on February 20th at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the first event highlighting the theme, “How do you work with Pharma from a Digital Perspective?” Register here: https://bit.ly/KOLseries The 2025 Monthly KOL Webinar Series will start by featuring the Global Head of Patient Digital Solutions & SaMD, Ken Tubman, who is responsible for product strategy and Software Medical Devices at a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer. BDMT and the collaborating expert will share key insights and focus on how innovators can partner with pharmaceutical companies, how to successfully work with KOLs and key advisors to maximize their collaboration efforts.The KOL Webinar Series includes featured doctors and researchers who cover the fields of radiology and imaging (Dr. Nassir Rostambeigi), urology (Dr. Richard Schoor), diabetes (Dr. Julia Mader), public health (Dr. Ny’Nika McFadden), cardiology, endocrinology, oncology and many more areas throughout 2025. Companies and innovators can register to be invited to the Webinar Series with the full set of participating KOLs. BDMT will continue to expand opportunities and meet company goals across various fields of healthcare.BDMT Global has been providing knowledge and experience that is critical for innovators for new market entry and expansion. “We're excited to launch the new KOL Webinar Series for healthcare innovators and leaders in 2025. Our goal is to bring together potential partners and more successful business development opportunities, leveraging KOL’s insights and support to enter and expand into new markets,” says Suzy Im. “BDMT will continue to provide one-of-a-kind opportunities for business development and marketing professionals to grow their capabilities with many educational programs across industries—from technology to manufacturing to healthcare.”This Webinar Series is a part of BDMT’s KOL Management Program ( https://bit.ly/KOLmgmt ), which was launched in September of 2024 ( https://bit.ly/BDMTkol ) to aid global businesses with entering new markets by connecting them to KOLs throughout the product lifecycle, from pre-FDA clearance to market entry and expansion. The program was designed to create an opportunity for healthcare innovators to learn to develop and collaborate with KOLs more effectively. The first two webinars were with KOLs Dr. Danny Lee and Dr. Alexander J. Blood.The 2025 KOL Webinar Series will introduce each month a variety of KOLs in different facets of the healthcare field, from intensive to chronic care conditions, with a wide range of expertise covered. Leaders will explore different intersections and ways to support innovators to strengthen their plans, find strategic collaboration partners, and build sales channels—establishing strong Go-To-Market (GTM) and coding strategies while validating their technology. Innovators can register here: https://bit.ly/KOLseries About BDMT GlobalHeadquartered in Boston, Business Development & Marketing Transformation (BDMT) Global is led by a group of award-winning experts focusing on specific industries such as life sciences, medical devices, health & wellness, technology, and manufacturing. BDMT Global’s outsourced business development (BD) & marketing experts combine the two most critical functions (BD + MT) for companies entering the new market, offering strategic go-to-market, business development, and full marketing execution services since 2014.BDMT launched the DAC (Digitization, Automation, Cross-Industry Collaboration) Global Bridge Series in 2021 to help expedite market expansion by connecting market leaders, global innovators across various industries, and investors through forums, partnering events, local industry events, and pitchfests.

