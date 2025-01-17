Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,933 in the last 365 days.

Automation Tax Credit applications due this month

The deadline for primary sector businesses wishing to utilize the Automation Tax Credit is approaching. Completed tax credit applications for automation equipment purchased in 2024 must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2025.

The Automation Tax Credit program provides North Dakota businesses a tax credit of up to 15% to cover the cost of equipment leased or purchased with the intent of automating a manual process.

“We encourage any qualifying businesses to explore this tax credit opportunity,” Commerce Advanced Manufacturing Business Development Manager Dave Lehman said. “By reducing manual labor with automation, businesses can improve job quality and increase output, helping keep North Dakota’s robust economy growing.” 

To qualify, the business must be certified as a primary sector business through Commerce, and the applicant must have taken ownership of the automation equipment during the 2024 calendar year. All applications will be reviewed and must be approved by the Commerce Economic Development and Finance Division (ED&F).

For more information, please visit ndgov.link/incentives.

### 

The North Dakota Department of Commerce leads the efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth and talent in North Dakota. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Automation Tax Credit applications due this month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more