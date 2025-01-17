Automation Tax Credit applications due this month

The deadline for primary sector businesses wishing to utilize the Automation Tax Credit is approaching. Completed tax credit applications for automation equipment purchased in 2024 must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2025.

The Automation Tax Credit program provides North Dakota businesses a tax credit of up to 15% to cover the cost of equipment leased or purchased with the intent of automating a manual process.

“We encourage any qualifying businesses to explore this tax credit opportunity,” Commerce Advanced Manufacturing Business Development Manager Dave Lehman said. “By reducing manual labor with automation, businesses can improve job quality and increase output, helping keep North Dakota’s robust economy growing.”

To qualify, the business must be certified as a primary sector business through Commerce, and the applicant must have taken ownership of the automation equipment during the 2024 calendar year. All applications will be reviewed and must be approved by the Commerce Economic Development and Finance Division (ED&F).

For more information, please visit ndgov.link/incentives.

###

The North Dakota Department of Commerce leads the efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth and talent in North Dakota.