Commerce Opens Applications for Workforce Relocation Program

Today, the North Dakota Department of Commerce is launching the Relocation Opportunity for Outstanding Talent Grant Program (ROOT) to help businesses attract and retain skilled workers by offering relocation incentives.

“North Dakota employers are facing critical workforce shortages, and the ROOT program is designed to bridge that gap,” Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe said. “By supporting relocation efforts, we’re ensuring businesses can grow while strengthening our communities.”

Through the program, employers must provide a one-to-one match in relocation incentives, such as hiring bonuses, licensing fees, or moving expenses. Funding is available until all allocated funds are distributed, and funds will be disbursed after the employee has relocated and completed their first pay period. Businesses must retain employees for at least one year, and if an employee leaves voluntarily before that period, the employer may be responsible for a prorated reimbursement.

Applications will be reviewed in the order received, with priority given to businesses demonstrating critical vacancies, relocation feasibility, and the ability to provide matching funds.

Employers can apply at https://ndgov.link/ROOTgrant.