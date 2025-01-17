TESCO® Metering Introduces the Automated Knopp KVTS System: Faster, Safer, and Smarter Voltage Transformer Testing

TESCO Metering Logo TESCO KTVS Automated Voltage Transformer Tester

The automated solution for accurate transformer testing, ensuring precise metering with advanced safety and seamless software integration.

TESCO’s commitment to providing innovative solutions ensures that the KVTS meets the rigorous demands of modern transformer testing, giving technicians and engineers the tools they need to excel.” — Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCOMetering, a leader in metering solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Knopp Automated Voltage Transformer Testing System (KVTS). Designed to meet the evolving needs of the utility industry, the KVTS ensures unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in testing instrument transformers with 120-volt secondaries and up to 14,400-volt primaries, with optional customization available for up to 36,000-volt primaries.State-of-the-Art Features for Optimal Testing the KVTS integrates cutting-edge technology to deliver unmatched performance in transformer testing. Key features include:• High Accuracy Voltage Transformer Comparator (Type KATC-V2): Provides minimal measurement time and detailed statistics, enabling operators to maximize efficiency.• TESCO Software Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with TESCO’s TDM (TESCO Device Manager) and Meter Manager for streamlined operations.• Self-Checking Capability: The 2J4 Transformer set’s self-checking ability ensures accuracy verification and tracking without requiring an external standard.• Enhanced Safety Features: Automatic sensing of error conditions, such as incorrect ratio or polarity, protects the system and the transformer-under-test by removing power from the loading circuitry.• Variac Interlock: Ensures coarse and fine voltage controls are at zero before power application, enhancing safety during testing.• Backward Compatibility: Includes an RS-232 port for PC or printer connection, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems.• ANSI Burden Support: Built-in, selectable burdens (W, X, M, Y, Z, ZZ) with an external connection for user-defined burdens.A Comprehensive Testing Solution The KVTS system includes a robust control console equipped with control circuitry, ANSI standard burdens, and the Knopp Automatic Transformer Comparator. The accompanying Knopp 2J4 Transformer Set features a high-precision multi-range voltage transformer, a heavy-duty supply transformer, and a wheeled base for enhanced mobility. An interconnection cable compatible with 2J4 and 2J6 transformer sets is included for seamless operation.Effortless Operation for Technicians Designed with ease of use in mind, the KVTS enables operators to conduct precise testing with minimal effort. The ANSI burden is selected via a rotary switch on the console, and the desired ratio is adjusted using the T-Bar on the transformer set. Timed average measurements are made with the press of a Hold button on the Comparator, with results displayed for safe recording and documentation. Results can be exported via RS-232 or integrated into workflows using TDM software.Innovating the Future of Transformer Testing “The Knopp Automated Voltage Transformer Testing System represents a new standard in safety, precision, and efficiency,” said Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO. “TESCO’s commitment to providing innovative solutions ensures that the KVTS meets the rigorous demands of modern transformer testing, giving technicians and engineers the tools they need to excel.”Availability The KVTS is now available. For more information, visit https://www.tescometering.com/product/voltage-transformer-testing-system/ About TESCOMeteringMission Statement:“To Become the primary outside metering resource for all our electric utility customers.”Quality Policy:“TESCOdelivers effective solutions that exceed our customer’s expectations for quality and service and is committed to continually improve the effectiveness of our quality system.”TESCOhas been the trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. Our company is growing and working to serve YOU!Any meter test technician or engineer knows the TESCOname means reliability and ruggedness. This reputation for durability continues today with our commitment to develop and deliver artificial loads and burdens, test switches, wattmeter test accessories, and a full range of meter testing operational support needed in today’s competitive and changing market.Today, these products combined with engineered solutions such as ultrasonic cleaning systems, statistical sampling process development & supporting software, and technical support for preparing proposals and reports for regulating agencies and Public Utility Commissions (PUCs) for both electrical and gas metering operations, help make TESCOthe preferred supplier for utilities worldwide. TESCO’s services include Meter Shop Layout, Statistical Sampling, Equipment Specifications, Field Services, Facility Relocation, Quality Systems, Project Management, and Custom Equipment.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.