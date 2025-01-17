Banco Ficohsa Earns ISO 37301 Certification for Global Compliance

Lilia Zelaya, Vice President of Compliance at Ficohsa

Honduran Bank Rewarded for Leadership in Transparency, Risk Management, and Regional Stability

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banco Ficohsa has set a new standard in financial governance by achieving ISO 37301 certification, the international standard for compliance management systems that ensures organizations operate with integrity and accountability. The certification was formally presented for Ficohsa by Sofía Ramírez, Country Manager for ICONTEC , the internationally accredited Colombian Institute of Technical Standards and Certification, during a ceremony at El Trapiche in Tegucigalpa. This achievement places Ficohsa among a select group of financial institutions globally recognized for excellence in compliance, further strengthening its role as a trusted partner for international stakeholders and as a leader in advancing responsible banking practices across Central America.ISO 37301 provides a framework for identifying, assessing, and managing regulatory risks, ensuring organizations operate with integrity and accountability. Ficohsa’s certification builds trust with global regulators, development finance institutions (DFIs), and investors, and directly benefits the citizens and businesses of Honduras and Central America by promoting financial inclusion and responsible banking practices.Empowering Local Businesses and Driving Financial InclusionFor SMEs, women-owned businesses, and underserved communities, the certification reflects Banco Ficohsa’s commitment to creating an inclusive financial ecosystem, supported by its adherence to globally recognized compliance standards. By fostering inclusive growth and expanding access to financial services, Ficohsa provides a reliable platform for businesses to thrive.“This certification not only validates that we are doing things the right way, but it also demonstrates our deep commitment to transparency, ethics, and compliance with regulations,” said Lilia Zelaya, Vice President of Compliance at Ficohsa. “It enables us to strengthen our support for women-led enterprises and SMEs, fostering sustainable economic growth and empowering communities.”The certification applies to a range of services, including deposits, loans, corporate banking, mortgages, remittances, and trust services, across physical and digital channels. It also ensures that operations at key Tegucigalpa facilities, Plaza Victoria and Plaza Ficohsa, align with globally recognized compliance standards.A Commitment to Regional Development and StabilityBy achieving ISO 37301 certification, Ficohsa is enhancing its reputation as a trusted financial partner while contributing to regional economic stability. Through responsible governance and ethical operations, the bank is helping mitigate financial crime risks, attract investment, and create sustainable opportunities for businesses and communities across the region. As a pioneer in Central America, Banco Ficohsa sets a benchmark for responsible banking, helping to build a more inclusive and prosperous future for the region.“Compliance is everyone’s responsibility, and this recognition demonstrates our commitment to operating with integrity and accountability at every level,” added Ms. Zelaya. Grupo Ficohsa is a leading financial institution in Central America, dedicated to advancing financial inclusion, particularly for women-led businesses and underserved SMEs. With 2.5 million clients across Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Panama, Grupo Ficohsa fosters economic growth through sustainable practices and digital innovation. Banco Ficohsa operates as a key entity within Grupo Ficohsa, supporting over 25,000 SMEs and driving regional development.For more information on Banco Ficohsa's commitment to compliance and financial inclusion, visit www.ficohsa.com

