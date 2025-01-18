Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of exciting hot new fiction and nonfiction books to read this February

The Curious Cat with Eight Lives: And One to Die On by Timothy Neff Gocke When Darksome Falls by MC Ryder Castling: The Pack Slave by J.M. Valentine

Curl up with a box of chocolates and a great book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of exciting new fiction and nonfiction books to read this February.

It's that time again. Check out Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of hot new fiction, nonfiction and children's books to read this February.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s All about YOUR health by Dr. Fredric B. Garner, M.D., F.A.A.P., brings 60 years of medical practice to the forefront to guide and help readers in pursuit of healthcare literacy in this educational textbook. 979-8-218-57284-6

In Call of the Mountains by Annie Coffey, a young woman during the 1860s must survive the wild west alone, after her family is slaughtered by bandits in the captivating novel Bluebonnet Books, Inc 979-8-9914045-0-1

The Curious Cat with Eight Lives: And One to Die on by Timothy Neff Gocke follows Tucker, a man whose curiosity seems to entangle him in criminal elements but also causes friction with his wife and family in this suspenseful adventure. Eight Lives Press ISBN: 979-8330698196

In The Practicality of Imagination by Faith Droessler two pre-teen girls during the early 1900s, must learn to get along when they find themselves swept into another world in this epic fantasy adventure.

Ghastly and Ghoulish Tales from the ER: A Saga in Sixteen Parts by Mitch Goldman, former ER doctor tells the story of a small group of clinicians straddling the line between life and death in this exciting fast-paced novel. Madlong Publication, 979-8218498191

Castling: The Pack Slave by J.M. Valentine rounds out the third book in this riveting well-written omegaverse werewolf trilogy about leadership, pack rules, love, dominance and power. Kreature of Habit. ISBN: ‎ 979-8990246225

Go on an adventure in The Adventures of Maggie the Mail Carrier by Susan Sanchez, as she delivers her mail on her rural route. in this wonderful children's book. Mailcarrier Maggie, 9798992028201

In MoonShine Madness by Rich Finley, intrigue in a small town arises when a body is found near a pond, leading a photojournalist down the rabbit-hole of moonshine alcohol while in search of the truth. Novelyarns Publishing, 9798991692809

Mary’s Miracle: How the Tabby Got Its M by Gail Valeski tells the story of the birth of a special baby and a little tabby in this beautiful children's book. 7-Angels Books, ISBN: 979-8218525781

Our Common Hatred of Florida Summers by Mitchell J. De Haan: A high-schooler relocates to Florida from Alaska. He hates everything from gators, humidity, and endless sun. Everything changes when he meets a mysterious girl who captivates his heart. The Rooster's Rest Collective, 979-8-9918832-0-7

In M.C. Ryder's, When Darksome Falls, a bored former vampire who recently returned to life as a human is having second thoughts about the change after meeting a hunky vampire. M.E.C. Publishing, 979-8988507468 and 979-8988507482

Intrigue follows twins separated at birth, both living on opposite sides of the world... one successful, the other a cold-war spy in Czechmates by Doug Youra. 979-8991761109

Eurydice Priest and the Wild Hunt by Adam Schubert, a man finds himself in a race before time when his partner vanishes in this riveting action-adventure fantasy. Violent Rooster Press, 9798991961707

A wearied boxer turns his back on a chance at a world championship to search for his estranged brother in New Orleans in Jim Antonini's intriguing literary novel, The Butcher and the Butterfly. Pump Fake Press, 979-8-218-53049-5

A Quick Guide to 32 Organizational Development Tools for Leaders by Keith B. Grant and Melvin Rusher provides an extensive overview of thirty-two business tools that will assist business owners in reaching their goals in this informative read. Keith B. Grant Press, 979-8218574987

A man stuck in the atonement zone of the afterlife must prove he is worthy of Heaven (Atonement 1) in Bill's Lengthy Atonement: The Future by Norm Merwarth. Gatortales Publishing, 9798989706419

From Texians to Texans: The Birth of Texas by James R. Bower is a wonderfully illustrated book by the prolific illustrator and author that explores the birth and history of Texas in this educational book. 9798992187205

In Pioneer Love: Nellie and Platt's story by Cynthia Markham follows Nellie during the 19th century and her romance with Platt, that must overcome tragedy and distance in this sweeping romantic period piece. Cocomax, 9798330595495.

Twists of Fate: Journey through Time, Jim Van De Veire explores his family's 300-year history and how it led to the present, in this must-read nonfiction. Vigilant Always, 9798330584260

2020 Kind of Love by Melody Hadden, after a tragic car accident, a deceased man’s soul evades the afterlife to be with the love of his life in this paranormal romance, Jambu Publishing, 9798991975605

W. Bruce Bregenzer explains how to properly massage a sick dog, cat, or pet in Empathetic Energetics: A Practioner's Primer to Animal Bodywork an enlightened look at massaging pets in duress. Zeenie Publishing, 979-8-218-53271-0

The Prosecutor by Ahmet Prenci, an Albanian prosecutor faces the ultimate dilemma after putting his personal feelings before the law, in this gripping suspenseful legal thriller, Princ Press, 979-8-218-53188-1

Damaged Beauty: Joey Superstar by former Miss Universe, Margaret Gardiner, a beautiful supermodel hopes for redemption from a tragic past while navigating 80s Hollywood excess. Nightstar, 979-8991751704

A young man enlists in the military after Germany invades Poland, leaving his paramour behind. Will love survive the fires of war in Aubrie Sandness' sweeping WWII romance, In the Seasons of War? Raemichael, 979-8-218-53647-3

In the novel, Love of the Reap by Chika Agbayi, a dedicated warrior must fight against time when strange but dangerous beings emerge. Frankmond Books, 9798991062824.

A Soldier's Hell by William A. King: A young man in the 1860s is drawn to the front-lines and his own personal hell on the battlefields of Petersburg and Virginia, and must learn to find peace and forgiveness within himself following the war. KSLEH Publishing ISBN: 979-8218504472

Be Good by Allison Katie shares important truths and wisdom in this inspirational homage to her grandfather. Love Your Legacy, 979-8218564186

In a Story of Two by A.E. Gray, Two warring sisters must discover who they are amongst the wreckage of their homes in this fantastic fantasy. Daughter Harvey Creative, ISBN: ‎ 979-8218506902

"Tell Me When You Are Tired of Me" shares a most charming and eclectic mix of short stories, photos, poetry and memories from The River Woods Writers: Mary & Michael. 979-8330562053

