Isaac Goes to the Beach: Discovering Your Treasure by Mike Dziak The Armadillo Family and the Secret Tunnel by Kathleen Stark Kissing Henry: 90s Girl! by E. Hughes

Fall is here, along with a new school year. Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of the best YA and children's books to read this fall.

Enjoy the fall and the school year with these charming new teen and children's books from Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of YA and children's books to read this fall.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In A New Beginning by Christy Ann, two children learn they are neighbors in this lovely children's book about adoptive families and friendship. Bright Minds Press, 9798999395603

Bubbloptus by Latoya Smith is an adorably illustrated and heartwarming children's adventure book that aspires to build confidence in children for the betterment of their futures. Michigan Ave. Scholastic Publishing Company, 979-8990698420

Children learn how to discover their gifts in this adorable, beautifully illustrated, undersea adventure, Isaac Goes to the Beach: Discovering Your Treasure by Mike Dziak. Sea Salt Stories, 979-8-9986180-0-0

Two young ladies find themselves imprisoned at the hands of two princes in a magical kingdom where the princes are cursed to look like beasts until they find true love. Will the lovely doe-eyed young ladies escape…or become swayed by the doomed princes in A.J. Hughes's The Beauties and Her Beast? Anicale Publishing, 978-0999896747 (Teen, Young Adult)

Tales of Rickety Sue by W. Francis tells the tale of how an old woman in rickety cabin become known as a scary old woman in this suspenseful teen - children's chapter novel. Ravenwood Meadows Books, 979-8349289606 (Teen, Young Adult)

The Stormy Kromer Kitten by Erin Byrnes Bailey, a historical fiction, tells the story of a sweet kitten and the history of the Stormey Kromer cap in this charming children's books. A smart learning book. Copper Country Books, 979-8-9990912-0-8

In Kissing Henry (90s Girl!) by E. Hughes, popular high school student Penny and her besties grapples with boys, high school, and mending friendships. After Penny is ghosted by her former best friend and super crush, she vows she is not only going make amends, but that she is going to kiss Henry, in this adorable teen comic about the importance of friendship, kindness, and trust. Love-LovePublishing, 978-1961823297. (YA, TEEN)

An armadillo family is forced out of their home so that a rancher in Bolivia can raise cattle. They head north where they understand that a new, beautiful life is possible in this beautifully illustrated children's book, The Armadillo Family and the Secret Tunnel, written by Kathleen Stark, and illustrated by husband Tom Stark. Srsti Publishing, 979-8990022713

Margaret Ruth and the Sea Glass Cottage by K.G. Milewski follows the inquisitive nine-year-old Margaret Ruth as she travels to her Grandparent’s new beach home on the coast of Maine. Margaret’s simple desire to explore and enjoy a warm summer leads her into an unexpected adventure in this charming YA teen adventure. (Coming soon-October 2025, YA TEEN)

How the Number 10 came to be, is an adorably illustrated counting and adding book by A.J. Hughes, about how a lonely 0 joined a friend to form the number 10. (Coming soon, October 2025)

Mr. Giant You Are Sick by AJ. Hughes tells the story of a giant who makes excuses instead of admitting that he is sick, so he can play outside on the perfect day. Trouble is, he might get others sick. (Coming soon, October 2025)

A Midsummer's Dance is a delightful and beautiful children's book that highlights the flight of fireflies on a midsummer's night, by Bill Kirk. Woven Words Publishing, 9798989365326.

A nine year-old girl is left to fend for herself against zombies in Littlebelt and the Chop-Busting Zombie Apocalypse, a riveting must-read, post-apocalyptic literary tale by Myron Blackbat, StarDust Storytime Books - 9798998661402 (YA TEEN, OLDER)

MEMOIRS AND NONFICTION books on Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of new books:

My Journey: From Archeology to World Politics, former Belgium diplomat Ron Ziegler shares in this gripping memoir his journey from becoming an archeologist to a world-savvy European diplomat and author in this insightful look at his life from youth to career. European Free Press, 9789090399201.

Sarah Blake chronicles a fascinating compilation of historical stories, in the book, Hushed Up History, with stories that unlock the secret history of products, people, and events. Intriguing. Hushed Up History Press ISBN: 979-8218671891

Thomas Stanley shares his storied life in Wisconsin from boyhood to his senior years full of life and love in this heartwarming memoir, A Lad from Ashland Volumes I & II. Chequamegon Tom Press, 9798349445972

A Journey Never to be Forgotten by Brother Bill offers insightful inspirational references and guidance along with a special message about death. RefineryFlint, 979-8-218-73696-5

Recover Smarter: The Ultimate Guide to Healing After Surgery by Kevin Rebman offers practical steps to health and healing post-surgery. An absolute must-read for not only the health community, but patients and their loved ones. Method & Myth Media, 9798998996405

