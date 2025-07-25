A Mid-Summer's Dream: Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of hottest new books to read this summer.

The Lost Painting by C.J. Toca Firelight by Geoffrey Saemann Black Hole Suns and Revelations by Aaron A. A. Smith.

A Mid-Summer's Dream: Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of hottest new fiction, nonfiction, and children books to read this summer.

Enjoy the summer heat with a cool drink and a book from Explore Authors recommended list of hottest new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read this summer.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In White Picket Fences by Kyle Anne Robertson, a miniature room artists copes with loss and tragedy while unraveling a client's past, that parallel's secrets about her own. ALCES INK, 979-8-9883893-2-3.

Children learn how to discover their gifts in this adorable, beautifully illustrated, undersea adventure, Isaac Goes to the Beach: Discovering Your Treasure by Mike Dziak. Sea Salt Stories, 979-8-9986180-0-0

C.J. Toca's, The Lost Painting enthralls in this pulsating international spy thriller, and third installment in the gripping, highly recommended Stefania DiMaggio spy series. Saddle Ridge Publications, LLC 979-8986899695

In Firelight by Geoffrey Saemann, nuclear holocaust has wiped out most of humanity, leaving survivors to coalesce around a woman with special gifts...until a monster begins picking them off, one by one. Green River Publishing, 979-8-9992406-0-6

Heated exchanges ensue in this smart women's lit, Fireworks on the Fourth by Kate Harte, which tells the story of a woman whose world is upended when her estranged daughter Emma arrives at her holiday party with a date—a man who was her first love. LivRêve Press 979-8-9987366-0-5

Life, death, and one man's obsession with the truth and vengeance unearths a stunning secret in the futuristic sci-fi, Black Hole Suns and Revelations by Aaron A. A. Smith. Lobsterkreativ, 978-1-7372477-1-5 (August).

in Foie Gras to Jello, world renown chef, Christopher Mihy, chronicles his gripping up-and-down journey that spans across the world from France to the USA in this enjoyable memoir about his life. COMING SOON (August).

My Journey: From Archeology to World Politics, former Belgium diplomat Ron Ziegler shares in this gripping memoir his journey from becoming an archeologist to a world-savvy European diplomat and author in this insightful look at his life from youth to career. European Free Press, 9789090399201.

T.I.M.E: Time Interactive Module Entity by Jerry B. Sanders, for 17 years, a man becomes obsessed with time after finding an artifact that eventually allows him to time travel with all the perks. He is not alone. Someone is watching. Leaves and Streams Books, 979-8999434906 (August)

A man languishing in afterlife purgatory, learns of an upcoming attack on a loving family, worries that the pair of pets sent from heaven to protect them, may not be doing their jobs in Atonement: Near Disaster by Norman Merwarth. GatorTales Publishing, 979-8-9897064-2-6

In, I Found You Wanting, Ogechukwa Umeh shares deep, explorative poetry on life, love, and "the quiet voice within us" - a reflection of inner-self. (COMING SOON, August 2025)

Sarah Blake chronicles a fascinating compilation of historical stories, in the book, Hushed Up History, with stories that unlock the secret history of products, people, and events. Intriguing. Hushed Up History Press ISBN: 979-8218671891

A hot case, detective, and underworld intrigue involving the mafia in 1950s Chicago in Nicky V.... Larry Weindruch and Richard A. Yach serves a compelling crime-thriller noir in this absolute must-read. Duffel Bag Press, 979-8-218-69428-9

Anyone who cannot take care of themselves is sent to Court 47, aka Death Court, by Elizabeth Dearmore. A dystopian future where the government controls who can procreate and marry. A movement is brewing. Okmulgee Press, 9798992564822

Tales of Rickety Sue by W. Francis tells the tale of how an old woman in rickety cabin become known as a scary old woman in this suspenseful teen - children's chapter novel. Ravenwood Meadows Books, 979-8349289606

Thomas Stanley shares his storied life in Wisconsin from boyhood to his senior years full of life and love in this heartwarming memoir, A Lad from Ashland Volumes I & II. Chequamegon Tom Press, 9798349445972

A Journey Never to be Forgotten by Brother Bill offers insightful inspirational references and guidance along with a special message about death. RefineryFlint, 979-8-218-73696-5

Insurrection in Scrubs by Ron Deville tells the story of a young man from a tough background who sets his sights on becoming a C.R.N.A, where he uncovers an unjust field, leaving him to decide whether to advocate for change. Wave 3 Publishing, 979-8-9920513-0-8. 979-8-9920513-1-5

The Stormy Kromer Kitten by Erin Byrnes Bailey, a historical fiction, tells the story of a sweet kitten and the history of the Stormey Kromer cap in this charming children's books. A smart learning book. Copper Country Books, 979-8-9990912-0-8

Recover Smarter: The Ultimate Guide to Healing After Surgery by Kevin Rebman offers practical steps to health and healing post-surgery. An absolute must-read for not only the health community, but patients and their loved ones. Method & Myth Media, 9798998996405

In A New Beginning by Christy Ann, two children learn they are neighbors in this lovely children's book about adoptive families and friendship. Bright Minds Press, 9798999395603

A Midsummer's Dance is a delightful and beautiful children's book that highlights the flight of fireflies on a midsummer's night, by Bill Kirk. Woven Words Publishing, 9798989365326.

In For Heaven's Sake by Anne Carter, a smart small town sheriff faces a cunning adversary and swoons over handsome DEA agent, as bodies begin to pile up in her small rural community. . Sunflower Express Publishing, 9798218647780

A nine year-old girl is left to fend for herself against zombies in Littlebelt and the Chop-Busting Zombie Apocalypse, a riveting must-read, post-apocalyptic literary tale by Myron Blackbat, StarDust Storytime Books - 9798998661402

Our Lives in Pieces: A Collection of Flash Memoir Essays by Tracie Adams offer insights into her traumatic life events and loss, in this honest look at topics such as suicide, addiction, cancer, anorexia, and motherhood in this enlightening book. Good Heritage Press, 979-8992661606.

An adolescent boy goes through the highs and lows of friendship, familial relationships, and young love in this edgy coming-of-age story, "And Far Between" by Alex Stearn. Chip Off the Ol, 979-8218596569

Happiness and the Evolution of the Ego by James Taylor explores the history of the Ego and how understanding the ego will lead to understanding one's "true" self and happiness. Happy Minds Publishing, 979-8218652579

In the Workforce Development Professional, workforce development expert, Edward Kenny, provides this useful and critical resource for personnel and workforce development professionals. Bluebird Publishing, 979-8-9859987-4-0

