Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of cool new books to read this fall season

Looks that Kill by Lee Gemmill The Raven Chronicles: Darkhaven by Anthony D. Butler From Foie Grass to Jello by Christopher Mihy

Curl up with a blanket, a pumpkin latte, and a great new book from Explore Authors list of recommended hot new fiction and nonfiction to read this fall season.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A man languishing in afterlife purgatory, learns of an upcoming attack on a loving family, worries that the pair of pets sent from heaven to protect them, may not be doing their jobs in Atonement: Near Disaster by Norman Merwarth. GatorTales Publishing, 979-8-9897064-2-6

In Looks That Kill by Lee Gemmill, a wounded soul becomes the main character of a brutal serial killer’s game of cat and mouse in this tense, suspenseful and gripping thriller. Cottingham McMasters Publishing House LLC, 978-1958019351

The Raven Chronicles: Darkhaven by Anthony D. Butler continues with Book 3. The fantasy series follows Raven as she tries to rescue her mother amid draining magic, a broken leg, and the threat of an immortal king, in this exciting continuation of Butler’s fantasy series. Knightmajic Publishing, 979-8-9883348-4-2

In Foie Gras to Jello, world renown chef, Christopher Mihy, chronicles his gripping up-and-down journey that spans across the world from France to the USA in this enjoyable memoir about his life. Chlamijam Publishing, 9798999261809

In Prime Suspect by Scott J. Rolle, an ambitious Assistant D.A. must investigate the death of a congressman's daughter, hoping to launch his fledgling career. However, his boss has other ideas, hoping to thwart the young attorney's ambitions in this intense thriller suspense. (October 2025)

Embark on a transformative journey with The Pot of Life: The Ultimate Path to Purpose Fulfillment, by Erkenwald C. Apuri. This insightful and inspirational guide truly demystifies the age-old quest for divine purpose and meaning. HOLISTIC ESSENCE PRESS, 978-1-9191984-0-8 (October)

T.I.M.E: Time's Interactive Module Entity by Jerry B. Sanders, for 17 years, a man becomes obsessed with time after finding an artifact that eventually allows him to time travel with all the perks. He is not alone. Someone is watching. Leaves and Streams Books, 979-8999434906

In March Badness: The Tale of Ramshak Hall, on a journey to find himself, David Rigley runs out of money, which becomes the least of his worries after he's drawn into an investigation involving shady characters in this exciting read by Robert Feld. Meandered Stream Press, 979-8986526621

Pundemonium! Volume 9 by James E. Larson is the 9th book in this hilariously smart book of puns. This is a must-have to entertain friends and groups who love a smart pun. Enjoy the entire 9 volumes. Lefse Press, 9798989957668

In Not So Little Things by Kyle Anne Robertson, a miniature room artist copes with loss and tragedy while unraveling a client's past, that parallel's secrets about her own. ALCES INK, 979-8988389323.

C.J. Toca's, The Lost Painting enthralls in this pulsating international spy thriller, and third installment in the gripping, highly recommended Stefania DiMaggio spy series. Saddle Ridge Publications, LLC 979-8986899695

Life, death, and one man's obsession with the truth and vengeance unearths a stunning secret in the riveting futuristic sci-fi, Black Hole Suns and Revelations by Aaron A. A. Smith. Lobsterkreativ, 978-1737247715

In Firelight by Geoffrey Saemann, nuclear holocaust has wiped out most of humanity, leaving survivors to coalesce around a woman with special gifts...until a monster begins picking them off, one by one. Green River Publishing, 979-8-9992406-0-6

In a dystopian future where humans are isolated from one another, a young man joins the resistance for freedom and falls in love in the futuristic sci-fi thriller, Two Days After Tomorrow by Steve Sanow. Gilgal Publishing, 979-8218692889

Heated exchanges ensue in this smart women's lit, Fireworks on the Fourth by Kate Harte, which tells the story of a woman whose world is upended when her estranged daughter Emma arrives at her holiday party with a date—a man who was her first love. LivRêve Press 979-8-9987366-0-5

Elizabeth Barton: The Nun Who Defied a King by A. Allan Chibi, offers a fictional recounting of the real-life story of a 16th century nun whose prophecies of plagues, upheavals, and a king's downfall, won fervent followers and dangerous enemies alike in this gripping, historical fiction. (October)

Children learn how to discover their gifts in this adorable, beautifully illustrated, undersea adventure, Isaac Goes to the Beach: Discovering Your Treasure by Mike Dziak. Sea Salt Stories, 979-8-9986180-0-0

Anyone who cannot take care of themselves is sent to Court 47, aka Death Court, by Elizabeth Dearmore. A dystopian future where the government controls who can procreate and marry. A movement is brewing. Okmulgee Press, 9798992564822

A well respected international must track down a secret organization that hunts on the playgrounds of billionaires and the beautiful in this intense, suspenseful mystery, Pulse of the Panthers by Colby Swan. (October)

My Journey: From Archeology to World Politics, former Belgium diplomat Ron Ziegler shares in this gripping memoir his journey from becoming an archeologist to a world-savvy European diplomat and author in this insightful look at his life. European Free Press, 9789090399201.

In, I Found You Wanting, Ogechukwa Umeh shares deep, explorative poetry on life, love, and "the quiet voice within us" - a reflection of inner-self. Jumeo Press, 979-8218735937

In Omega Rose: Book I of the Omega Rose Trilogy by. J.R. Marzolf, a global drama spirals out of an ancient secret into a fast-paced, modern world infused with cybercrime, genetic manipulation, and mind control in this gripping sci-fi thriller. (October)

A hot case, a detective, and underworld intrigue involving the mafia in 1950s Chicago in Nicky V. by Larry Weindruch and Richard A. Yach serves a compelling crime-thriller noir in this absolute must-read. Duffel Bag Press, 979-8-218-69428-9

Poems of a Lady: A Book of Poetry by P.J. Ralls shares beautiful and inspiring poetry about her deep connection and care of a traumatized horse called Lady and helping her overcoming trauma. Whispering Willow Books, 979-8218769598

In Ticket to Romance, on the morning of his wedding, a man is drawn back to a train ride that forever changed his life in this heartwarming slow-burn romance by Thanh Nguyen (October 2025).

An adopted young girl from an orphanage in India struggling to adjust to her new life in America, connects to a spirit whose previous life mirrors her own, spurring the girl to investigate her death in Apparition by Lawrence Terra, (October)

