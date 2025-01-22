Award-Winning TV Executive Producer & Writer Karen S. Katz Receives Recognition Through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®

2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite "GETTING SAUCED—How I Learned Everything I Know About Food from Working in TV" by Karen S. Katz Author Karen S. Katz 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, recognized " GETTING SAUCED —How I Learned Everything I Know About Food from Working in TV" by Karen S. Katz as a distinguished favorite in the Humor category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.Karen Katz's memoir, "Getting Sauced", is a fascinating, flavor-filled journey from humble culinary beginnings to the glittering and intense world of high-profile cooking shows.As executive producer of Emeril Live during its glory days, Karen Katz witnessed all the backstage chaos, drama, and intrigue as the show’s growing pains were splayed out like a butterflied leg of lamb. Her memoir, Getting Sauced, goes behind-the-scenes in the wild world of food television production to give the reader a seat at the VIP table as she shares the dish behind each dish.But her story isn’t a straight line from culinary school to cooking show producer. Karen grew up in Long Island, the daughter of a woman who thought that a combination of Lipton Soup Mix and orange juice made the best basting liquid. Her journey from Mrs. Paul’s Fish Sticks to Michelin star dinners takes the audience along for a glutton-to-glamour ride from Sunday family take-outs of Moo Goo Gai Pan to the Swiss Alps for spit-roasted wild boar, and eventually into the Food Network kitchens where she learned all the secrets of how to prep a turducken for television.Along the way, encounter a culinary Who’s Who: Emeril Lagasse, Julia Child, Bobby Flay, Susan Feniger, Jacques Pepin, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Buddy Valastro, Martha Stewart, and more, to name drop a few. Each in their own way taught Karen not only how to cook, but how to cook with love and enthusiasm.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Amplify Publishing Group, Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, BookBaby, Calumet Editions, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Gatekeepers Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, Morgan James Publishing, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”ABOUT THE AUTHORKaren Katz is a veteran executive producer and writer with over 1500 hours of television programming to her credit. Some of her more popular shows are Emeril Live, The Next Great Baker, and Fit for Fashion. She has received numerous awards and nominations for her work, and has produced for a variety of networks and companies including Food Network, Discovery Networks, HBO Family, Lifetime, Sesame Workshop, Al Roker Entertainment, NHK, and Fox International. Although she has traveled the world for her work from the streets of Hoboken to the jungles in Malaysia, she calls Brooklyn, New York, her home.Katz, a multi-award winning TV executive producer, showrunner, and writer, has worked on competition, lifestyle, document.ary, reality, children's, and music/variety programming both domestically and internationally. Her first book, "GETTING SAUCED—How I Learned Everything I Know about Food from Working in TV," is a memoir about her life behind-the-scenes in food television working with some of the country’s most beloved chefs; Emeril Lagasse, Julia Child, Bobby Flay, and Buddy Valastro, just to name a few. It’s available wherever books are sold and at your favorite on-line bookstores. She also makes a killer paella. 