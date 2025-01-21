A New Guide for Turning Big Ideas Into Market Success

"Change the Box" by John Spencer-Taylor is published today with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Change the Box: A Guide to Dream, Incubate, and Scale Your Innovations" by John Spencer-Taylor is published by Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. It is available today on Amazon "Change the Box" presents a practical approach for leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs looking to balance creative innovation with disciplined business strategy. Drawing on his journey as co-founder and CEO of BrainGu , a tech industry leader, John Spencer-Taylor introduces his powerful “Change the Box” framework—focused on making small, impactful changes that deliver significant results.Through engaging, frank examples from his successes and stumbles, Spencer-Taylor guides readers through the innovation process. He explores how to take big ideas from concept to reality by navigating three critical stages: dreaming audacious ideas, incubating them in real-world conditions, and scaling them for market success. "Change the Box" provides insights that will help readers overcome common startup challenges and maintain company culture during rapid growth.“Consider this book a thought exercise, a new way to think about balancing innovation and commercialization,” Spencer-Taylor said. “Ideas are great, but a business can’t survive on ideas alone. Trust me—I tried.”Ideal for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators—particularly in tech, cybersecurity, and regulated industries—"Change the Box" reinforces the entrepreneurial drive to think big while keeping a foot firmly in the practicalities of running a business.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About John Spencer-TaylorJohn Spencer-Taylor, co-founder and CEO of BrainGu, has a rich background in business intelligence, financial systems, and cybersecurity. He is dedicated to integrating technology with business to solve complex problems. Under his leadership, BrainGu has become a key player in developing platforms for high-quality software delivery in various industries.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactsMiguel Casellas-Gil, mcasellas-gil@advantagemedia.com

