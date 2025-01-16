Some Road Closures to Begin Saturday to Facilitate Inaugural Security Perimeter Build Out

Some road closures across downtown Washington, D.C. will now go into effect at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning to ensure the security of the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

“The Secret Service's number one priority, along with our law enforcement partners, is the safety and security of our protectees and members of the public attending this historic event,” said U.S. Secret Service Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool. “Our agents are making notifications to affected business owners and property managers and we are asking for the public’s patience as we fine-tune these security plans.”

Details of the additional impacts are:

Jan. 18

8:00 am – Some roads downtown originally scheduled to close at 12:01 a.m. Sunday will now close at this time.

Traffic will remain open for east/west travel on Constitution and Independence Avenues and north/south travel on 7th Street, 9th Street, 14th Street and 17th Street.

7:00 pm - Garages and alleyways may be blocked with concrete barricades within the fenced perimeter/pedestrian restricted area from:

Pennsylvania Avenue NW to F Street NW, between 9th Street NW and 15th Street NW. may be blocked with concrete barricades.

Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW, between 1st Street NW and 9th Street NW.

Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 6th Street NW and 15th Street NW.

D Street SW to Independence Avenue SW, between 3rd Street SW and 6th Street SW.

Constitution Avenue NW to H Street NW, between 17th Street NW and 18th Street NW.

Jan. 19

12:01 am - Garages and alleyways outside of the fenced perimeter/within the hard road closure area will begin to be blocked with concrete.

All vehicle travel within the pedestrian restricted area will be limited, to include all major thoroughfares listed above.

The comprehensive traffic plan and maps, to include street closures and parking restrictions can be found at inauguration.dc.gov.

Any Media queries regarding the 60th Presidential Inauguration security plan or operations should be directed to [email protected].

