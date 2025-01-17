MPD Arrests Suspect in Southwest Stolen Auto

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in theft one (stolen auto) that occurred in Southwest.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at approximately 6:30 p.m., First District Crime Suppression Team officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The vehicle fled and crashed, a short time later, in the 100 block of T Street, Southeast. The driver and passenger fled from the vehicle. The driver was apprehended by officers.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen from the 800 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The suspect was also found to be in possession of property from additional parked vehicles at the same location.

On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, 18-year-old Jaylen Young, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Theft One (Stolen Auto), No Permit, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Leaving After Colliding, Fleeing from Law Enforcement, Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and two counts of Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25007092

###