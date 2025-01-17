SCDC ANNOUNCES CONTRACTUAL PARTNERSHIP WITH PEIKKO [A GLOBAL LEADER IN PRE-CAST] TO ASSIST STRUCTURAL SUPPORT SOLUTIONS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), a Houston-based developer of Class-A luxury multifamily properties, proudly announces a collaboration contract with Peikko , a globally recognized leader in structural support solutions and connection technology for both precast and cast-in-situ construction.Through this cross-collaboration, Peikko’s advanced technology and consulting expertise will create a streamlined process to integrate their cutting-edge manufacturing accessories, load-bearing solutions, and structural support solutions with SCDC’s internal team of architects, engineers, and manufacturing experts to enhance overall construction efficiency, resilience, and sustainability.Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Lahti, Finland, Peikko is a family-owned global leader in innovative solutions that secure and streamline construction processes. With a global presence spanning over 30 countries and manufacturing facilities in more than 10 regions, the company employs approximately 2,000 professionals worldwide, solidifying its position as a key player in the construction sector. Specializing in high-precision connectors and various structural accessories, Peikko’s technology plays a critical role in connecting precast panels—both literally and figuratively—to achieve comprehensive structural durability. This connection technology ensures that the panels join seamlessly, fortifying the building’s stability from foundation to frame. SCDC’s development projects will integrate these connector systems to join their pre-cast panels. Additionally, its expertise in custom connector design offers significant opportunities for SCDC to co-develop future patented technologies.Peikko has received numerous prestigious awards for its innovative solutions and global impact. These include the Internationalization Award from the President of Finland, recognizing the company's global growth and ethical business practices. Additionally, Peikko's BESISTA tension rod system has been honored with the German Steel Innovation Award and the German Galvanizers' Award for its high-quality, corrosion-resistant properties. Furthermore, the company's Deltabeam Green composite beam, a prime example of its commitment to sustainable construction, is considered one of its most significant innovations."We are thrilled to enter this contractual partnership with SCDC, a company whose dedication to sustainable, high-quality housing aligns with our core values,” said Dominic Lemieux, Vice President for North America at Peikko. “Collaborating with SCDC allows us to apply our structural support expertise in new, impactful ways that prioritize efficiency and safety in multifamily construction.”“Peikko’s expertise and advanced structural solutions make them an ideal partner to support SCDC’s ambitious goals in pre-cast construction building standards. Peikko’s record of innovation aligns seamlessly with our mission of transformative, sustainable development.”, said Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of SCDC. “This engagement represents a significant advancement in our commitment to delivering durable, efficient, and environmentally responsible structures.”Through this collaboration, SCDC and Peikko are poised to bring new advancements to the multifamily real estate sector, utilizing Peikko’s leading solutions to benefit communities with projects that meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability. The integration of Peikko’s connector technology into SCDC’s development process reflects high standards of quality and sustainability.Together, both companies share a commitment to advancing construction practices and achieving lasting innovative designs while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in high-quality and efficient constructions in the building industry.

