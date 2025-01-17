State Secretary Štucin in Algeria

SLOVENIA, January 17 - State Secretary Marko Štucin met Ambassador Lounes Magramane, Secretary General of the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Algiers for bilateral consultations. He was also received by Mr Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs.

