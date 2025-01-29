Aussie Authors Ford & Randall are Recognized by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD with 'The Shadow World' and 'Foresight' Wins

INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD for The Shadow World by Craig Ford and Caity Randall INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD for "Foresight" by Craig Ford Author Craig Ford 2025 Independent Press Award Winner 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

Internationally recognized by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, Craig Ford & Caity Randall take Winner in Childrens: Nonfiction and Favorite in the Teen categories.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From halfway around the world, two Queensland, Australian-based authors have been internationally recognized by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD. The award program is one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators.The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recognized " The Shadow World " by Craig Ford and Caity Randall as winner in the Childrens: Nonfiction category; and Craig Ford's " Foresight " as a distinguished favorite in the Teen category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.In "The Shadow World," authors Caity Randall and Craig Ford equip young readers with essential knowledge and practical strategies to safely navigate the digital landscape, illuminating the risks and empowering them to make informed decisions online.Ford's "Foresight" is about a talented young hacker, Samantha "Foresight" Erkhart, who navigates the dangerous world of cybercrime and unexpected alliances as she battles a crime syndicate and a mysterious hacker known as Shadow, all while grappling with her own identity and the shadows of her past.TO BE FEATURED on a NYC's Times Square Billboard this upcoming Valentine's Day Weekend: Craig Ford's "Foresight" will be showcased in the heart of NYC's Times Square all day on Broadway in the theatre district on February 15th. A sneak peak at the billboard creative can be seen here: https://youtu.be/LYVUt6lvSGk , and is included in this release.In 2025, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD saw participation from journalists, well established authors, and small, medium and large publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.Winners were chosen from publishers such as Blackstone Publishing, Calumet Editions, Cyber Unicorns, Globe Pequot, Finishing Line Press, Hachette Go (Blanco of Grand Central Publishing), HarperCollins Leadership, Ideapress Publishing, IVP Kids, Koehler Books, Mad Cave Studios, North Dakota State University Press, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Pegasus Books, Post Hill Press, Red T Kid's Media, Rowman & Littlefield, She Writes Press, University of California Press, and University of Georgia Press.“The 2025 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD awardees included the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, IPA President and Award Sponsor. "There is no stopping independent publishing. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are excited to showcase this year's honorees to the world.”For more information and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages:"The Shadow World", awarded the winner in Childrens: Nonfiction category."Foresight", awarded the distinguished favorite in the Teen category.2025 WINNERS: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners 2025 DISTINGUISHED FAVORITES: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025favorites About Craig FordFord is a cybersecurity engineer and ethical hacker. Ford has six books, two in the A Hacker I Am series "A Hacker, I Am" and "A Hacker, I Am - Vol 2", these are cybersecurity awareness books that try and help educate everyone on how to be safer in this connected world. As well as "Foresight", “Shadow” and Vulcan, part of his Foresight Cyberpunk, cyber espionage books series and the co-authored book “The Shadow World” with Caity Randall.About Caity Randall:Randall is a passionate individual who has strong philanthropic interests and believes with the one life we have been gifted; we should be using it to leave lasting positive impacts on the world. The 2022 finalist of "The One to Watch in IT Security" award, Caity is a strong voice within the IT industry.About Cyber Unicorns Pty Ltd in their own words:Cyber Unicorns Pty Ltd is a cyber security consultancy founded in August 2023 by Co-Founders Craig and Melissa Ford. We provide the usual cyber security advice, maturity assessments and strategy to get you on a path to better security but we do it with a difference.We created the company to help make a difference in education with children, seniors, small businesses and just everyday people. We want to help teach you how to make smart choices in the digital world, really get the basics right and understand why these decisions are important.We are creating online educational content, tailored to each group. Removing all of the noise and jargon that just isn’t necessary. We will help you make the right decisions for your business, and your family and help lift awareness across the globe.Craig is the principal consultant for Cyber Unicorns and has been in the ICT and cyber industry since the early 2000s. He started out in a traineeship and has worked his way up through various roles in IT support. Since 2014 he has been shifting his focus to cyber security and how he can use his knowledge to better protect organisations and satisfy his curiosity for how things work.He has three post-grad degrees from CSU (Charles Sturt University) and provides senior-level consulting as a virtual CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) to clients such as Wesley Mission QLD, PCYC Queensland and Ipswich City Council just to name a few. He has experience in senior management positions as well as SOC (Security Operations Centre) and pentesting.---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and is open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/ allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us for the Awards Dinner on May 3rd, and at the BookCAMP event, May 2 - 4, 2025, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.