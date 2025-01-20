Shannon Global Energy Solutions Promotes Energy Efficiency and Cost Savings at AHR 2025 in Orlando

Shannon showcases compelling results in energy efficiency, cost savings and emissions reduction for HVAC & processing, at the AHR 2025 Expo Shannon Global Energy Solutions - Engineering Reusable Solutions for a Sustainable Planet

Shannon GES demonstrates its products' energy efficiency, emissions reduction & energy costs savings for HVAC, at the AHR 2025 Expo in Orlando on February 10-12

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon Global Energy Solutions, a leader in energy conservation and thermal efficiency solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 AHR Expo, taking place from February 10-12 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Shannon Global Energy Solutions will be showcasing its innovative products and services aimed at promoting energy efficiency and cost savings for various industries.At Booth #3524, Shannon Global Energy Solutions will highlight its custom-fit, removable, and reusable blanket insulation products designed to enhance energy conservation, thermal efficiency, noise reduction, and safety. These solutions are tailored for industries such as petro-chemical, processing, manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare facilities, higher education campuses and power generation."We are thrilled to be part of AHR 2025 and to share our commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency with industry professionals," said Mark Capriotti, Director, Sales & Marketing of Shannon Global Energy Solutions. "Our products are engineered to the highest quality standards,” remarked Joe Lauria, COO Vice President of Shannon Global Energy Solutions, “providing long-lasting, reusable insulation solutions that help businesses reduce energy consumption and lower operational costs."Visitors to the Shannon Global Energy Solutions booth will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advancements in thermal blanket insulation, acoustic blankets and shields, safety blankets and shields, and thermal heat shield insulation. The company's experts will be on hand to discuss how these products can be integrated into various industrial applications to achieve significant energy savings and improve overall efficiency.The AHR Expo, co-sponsored by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), is the largest event for HVACR professionals, featuring over 1,600 exhibitors and a comprehensive education program. Shannon Global Energy Solutions looks forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how their innovative solutions can contribute to a more sustainable and cost-effective future.For more information about Shannon Global Energy Solutions and their participation in AHR 2025, please visit www.shannonglobalenergy.com or map your show - show planner at Shannon Global Energy Solutions - 2025 AHR EXPO About Shannon Global Energy Solutions: Shannon Global Energy Solutions specializes in manufacturing custom-fit, removable, and reusable blanket insulation products for energy conservation, thermal efficiency, noise reduction, and safety. The company serves various industries, providing CAD-CNC-ERP engineered insulation blanket solutions for HVAC equipment and process machinery & piping. Shannon Global Energy Solutions is committed to customer satisfaction, sustainability, and delivering high-quality, reusable products globally.

