Shannon Global Energy Solutions Joins TopBuild Family of Companies

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon Global Energy Solutions (Shannon GES) is proud to announce that it has joined forces with the TopBuild family of companies as part of its Distribution International (DI) division.“Our high-quality engineered products, diverse customer base and unique applications at Shannon, were attractive to TopBuild and a natural fit to complement and enhance their Specialty Distribution business segment. Shared expertise and resources between our companies will strengthen our abilities to provide for our customers”, said Frank Kovacs, CEO of Shannon GES.TopBuild Corp. is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and related products to the construction industry and industrial end-users. Its Installer network includes 240 locations and its Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately. 170 branches.Shannon Global Energy Solutions – manufacturing leaderShannon Global Energy Solutions, with its 36+ year reputation in the industry, will retain their company name and brands. “This brand was built to impeccable standards and the insulation industry, as a whole, recognizes it as the hallmark of quality products and service”, remarked Joe Lauria COO of Shannon GES.Frank Kovacs will lead the integration along with the Shannon GES management team. Joe Lauria will continue as Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. Operations will remain at their current location.Mr. Kovacs said, “We are the industry innovator and problem solver, this will not change. Our goal remains clear, to achieve $1 Billion in Energy Saved, with the support of TopBuild Corporation to grow and scale further our capabilities.”Looking ForwardShannon GES and its employees remain committed to maintaining their long-term client relationships and enhancing their systems to meet future growth. All Shannon GES employees are focused on customer needs and will be dedicated to delivering the best products and service in the industry.About Shannon Global Energy SolutionsSince 1988, Shannon has engineered and manufactured reusable insulation solutions for energy conservation, thermal efficiency, noise reduction and safety. With its CAD-CNC-ERP approach from design to manufacturing, and its global reach, Shannon is a world leader for reusable and removable insulation. To learn more about Shannon GES please visit our website at www.shannonglobalenergy.com About TopBuildTopBuild Corp., (NYSE:BLD) headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com

