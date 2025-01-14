Avetta Safety Star 2024 Awarded to Shannon Global Energy Solutions

Shannon GES is high rated for Safety, Awarded 2024 Avetta Safety Star

Top Energy Efficiency Company Honored with Avetta Safety Star Award

BUFFALO, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon Global Energy Solutions (SGES) is honored to receive recognition from Avetta for being a 2024 Safety Star recipient, celebrating our perfect year-over-year safety performance score. Maintaining rigorous safety standards is fundamental to our mission – ensuring every worker returns home safely each day. We’re proud to maintain the highest safety standards alongside partners who share our values, proving that excellence in safety is not just a goal, but a daily practice.Avetta delivers a trusted network of safe, sustainable and secure contractors, suppliers and subcontractors to global organizations. This enables hiring companies to be connected with the largest supply-chain risk management network, where they can manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. Joe Lauria , COO Shannon Global Energy Solutions, remarked: “This Safety Star designation is truly earned. And we are proud to acknowledge SGES Corporate Safety Manager, Stephan Kovacs, and all of our employees who make this Perfect Safety Record possible through their vigilance and commitment each and every day”.----------------------Since 1988, Shannon has designed, manufactured and installed more than 750,000 removable, reusable blanket insulation systems and shields for manufacturing plants, power generation facilities, universities, hospitals, oil and gas facilities and government buildings around the globe, making Shannon’s specifications in design and manufacturing the worldwide standard. Shannon’s customers have generated more than 620 million dollars in cumulative energy savings.These high-quality blanket systems are OSHA compliant, ASTM/ISO/UL Tested and backed by CSI specification standards unmatched in the industry.

