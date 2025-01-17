Shamrock Roofing and Construction Awards Spring 2025 Scholarships

Shamrock Cares

Local Kansas City Roofing Company Celebrates Students Who Give Back to Their Community

At Shamrock Roofing and Construction, we believe in giving back to our community and inspiring future generations to do the same.” — Garen Armstrong

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shamrock Roofing and Construction is proud to announce the recipients of its Spring 2025 Shamrock Cares Scholarship Program. Allie Kohl and Natalie Mangen have each been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to support their educational pursuits.Allie Kohl, a student at Rowan University, is pursuing a major in Graphic Design and a minor in Advertising. In her essay, Allie expressed her passion for inspiring others through her art and commitment to overcoming challenges to achieve her goals.Natalie Mangen is a student at Savannah College of Art and Design, majoring in Architecture. Her essay highlighted her lifelong love of the arts and her desire to use her talents to make a positive impact on her community.The Shamrock Cares Scholarship Program recognizes students who have demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities through volunteer work. Applicants were required to submit a 1,000-word essay describing their volunteer experiences, how they impacted their lives, and how their chosen major will enable them to make a difference in the world."At Shamrock Roofing and Construction, we believe in giving back to our community and inspiring future generations to do the same," said Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction. "We are proud to support Allie and Natalie in their educational pursuits and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in their communities." Shamrock is known for caring for their local community through Cars 4 Heros, Roof Giveaways, and Scholarships for students. Garen Armstrong, Executive Director, and heart transplant survivor, carries on the legacy his father started 47 years ago. "We pledge excellence and compassion with every shingle we lay and every community program we support. That's what we bring to Kansas City." says Garen Armstrong.Recently making the list of Top 100 Roofing Companies in the nation, Shamrock is also honored as one of the Kansas City Business Journal’s “ KC Fast 50 ” Shamrock Roofing and Construction has doubled in size year over year for the past four years, which could not have happened without faithful customers and a dedicated team of Shamrock Roofers. Shamrock Roofing has expanded throughout the country with 13 other service locations, reaching from its headquarters in Kansas City to Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, and Texas.About Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionKnown for its uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business in Kansas City since 1977. Today Shamrock is also serving roofing customers in our other locations: Clinton, Denver, Des Moines, Houston, Kansas City, Lake St. Louis, Lincoln, Little Rock, NW Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Sioux Falls, Texoma, and Tulsa. The Shamrock Cares Program is devoted to the community with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual “Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to our hometown.For more information about the Shamrock Cares Scholarship Program, please visit ShamrockRoofer.com.

