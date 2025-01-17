Corning to Invest $315M and Create up to 300 Jobs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Corning Incorporated, a New York-based global leader in specialty glass and ceramics, is investing up to $315 million and anticipates creating up to 130 new manufacturing jobs and up to 175 construction jobs at its facility in Canton, St. Lawrence County. Corning, a leading innovator in materials science and one of the largest industrial employers in the region, will increase production of its High Purity Fused Silica (HPFS) and EXTREME Ultra Low Expansion (ULE) glass, and scale a novel technology manufacturing process at the site. HPFS and ULE materials are key components of deep ultraviolet (DUV) and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines and photomasks, which are important for the manufacturing of leading-edge semiconductors, and complements New York State’s efforts to grow the semiconductor industry and supply chain.

“Corning has been an important part of the fabric of New York State manufacturing for more than 170 years and is leader in specialty glass and ceramics,” Governor Hochul said. “Because of innovative companies like Corning, along with the investments New York has made in this industry we will continue to lead the nation in growing semiconductor manufacturing and R&D. New York State has the talent, infrastructure and innovation to continue on this trajectory and we will continue to build this critical industry, create jobs and boost economic growth.”

Corning Incorporated Chairman and CEO Wendell Weeks said, "This strategic investment will enable our Canton, N.Y. facility's continued growth and the expansion of next-generation manufacturing capabilities necessary for producing critical materials for lithography tools that create the world’s most advanced microchips. We are proud to do our part to advance semiconductor manufacturing and job creation in New York, and we are grateful for Governor Hochul’s enduring support and strong commitment to investing in advanced manufacturing in the state."

Corning will invest up to $315 million in facilities, equipment, and personnel at its Canton facility, which will help to create a reliable domestic supply of vital semiconductor manufacturing components and help advance U.S. technology leadership in the lithography supply chain. The company plans to create up to 130 new manufacturing jobs and up to 175 construction jobs, in addition to the nearly 400 already on-site. Empire State Development is supporting the company's growth with up to $7 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "New York State is leading the nation’s semiconductor resurgence, thanks to Governor Hochul’s strategic investments to grow the state’s innovation economy and unparalleled talent pipeline. Corning’s commitment to invest, grow and create more high-tech jobs in the North Country demonstrates that our strategy is working, as we continue to build out the semiconductor industry and its ecosystem, adding new jobs and developing cutting-edge technologies."

Support from New York State is complemented by a $32 million federal investment through the U.S. Department of Commerce's CHIPS Incentives Program. CHIPS for America has awarded over $33 billion of the more than $36 billion in proposed incentives funding allocated to date. Since the beginning of the Biden-Harris Administration, semiconductor and electronics companies have announced nearly $450 billion in private investments, catalyzed in large part by public investment.

Governor Hochul’s Commitment To Growing New York’s Semiconductor Industry

Governor Hochul has maintained a strong commitment to building a modern economy in New York State by growing a dynamic and innovative semiconductor industry. In 2022, the Governor signed New York’s historic Green CHIPS legislation to make New York a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, creating 21st century jobs and kick-starting economic growth while maintaining important environmental protections. As part of the FY24 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured a $45 million investment to create the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management, and Integration (GO-SEMI), which leads statewide efforts to develop the chipmaking sector. In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced a $10 billion public-private partnership — including $9 billion in private investment from IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other semiconductor leaders — to bring the future of advanced semiconductor research to New York’s Capital region by creating the nation’s first and only industry accessible, High NA EUV Lithography Center at the Albany NanoTech Complex which has been recently awarded $825 million in federal funding and was designated the CHIPS for America EUV Accelerator under the CHIPS and Science Act.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry which supports more than 156 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s efforts, the industry is continuing to grow with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, MenloMicro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York. In fact, in the last two years, chip companies have announced over $112 billion in planned capital investments in New York — more than any other state — and one in four U.S. made chips will be produced within 350 miles of Upstate New York. No other region in the country will account for a greater share of domestic production.

Semiconductors are vital to the nation's economic strength, serving as the brains of modern electronics, and enabling technologies critical to U.S. economic growth, national security, and global competitiveness. The industry directly employs over 300,000 people in the U.S. and supports more than 1.8 million additional domestic jobs. Semiconductors are a top five U.S. export, and the industry is the number one contributor to labor productivity, supporting improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of virtually every economic sector — from farming to manufacturing.