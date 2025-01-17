Government initiatives for Jewish life and Holocaust remembrance

In 2025, the 250th anniversary of established Jewish life in Sweden will be celebrated. This will be an opportunity to highlight the Jewish minority, culture and cultural heritage throughout the country. The Government has therefore, in appropriation directions for 2025, instructed a number of government agencies to help highlight the 250th anniversary. The year 2025 also marks 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

There is a continued need to increase awareness of the Holocaust, and the Government has now tasked the Living History Forum with implementing an extensive knowledge enhancement initiative for Holocaust remembrance by developing the messaging in the book titled Tell Ye Your Children: A Book about the Holocaust in Europe, 1933–1945.

The Jewish minority has a long-standing historical presence in Sweden. At the same time, there is a need to increase awareness of the Jewish minority and its history in Sweden. The year 2025 marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the first Swedish Jewish Community. The Government regards this an opportunity to highlight the Jewish minority, Jewish culture and Jewish cultural heritage throughout the country.

The Government has therefore, in appropriation directions for 2025, instructed a number of government agencies to help highlight the 250th anniversary, within the framework of their tasks.

Several government agencies will highlight the anniversary during 2025

The Government has instructed the Institute for Language and Folklore, the National Library of Sweden, the Swedish Agency for Support to Faith Communities, the Swedish National Heritage Board, the Swedish National Archives, the Swedish Institute and the Swedish Arts Council to contribute to highlighting the anniversary. The Swedish Arts Council has also been tasked with allocating grants to actors who highlight Jewish culture and Jewish languages during the anniversary. The Swedish Arts Council will carry out its tasks in consultation with representatives of the Jewish minority.

“The year 2025 is historically significant in several ways and the government wants to call attention to the Jewish minority in our country, as well as vigorously continue the work against antisemitism. We also want to encourage all sectors of society to take part in and highlight the 250th anniversary of established Jewish life in Sweden. As antisemitic hate crime is on the rise in Sweden, all forces for good must take a stand. Jewish culture and Jewish history are part of Swedish culture and Sweden’s history,” says Minister for Culture Parisa Liljestrand.

“The National Library of Sweden plays an important role in highlighting the Jewish cultural heritage in Sweden – not least at a time when a wave of antisemitism is spreading throughout our country. We must counteract all expressions of antisemitism with awareness to ensure that children and young people don’t inherit prejudice. The initiative based on the book titled Tell Ye Your Children will also be an important part of raising Holocaust awareness,” says Minister for Education Johan Pehrson.

On 4 July 2024, the Living History Forum was tasked with implementing initiatives in preparation for, and during, the 250th anniversary. This includes developing material and disseminating knowledge to facilitate government agencies' efforts to commemorate the anniversary. The assignment includes managing and providing the graphic profile that the Living History Forum has developed for the anniversary.

“In 2025, it will also have been 250 years since Sweden’s first Jewish Community was founded. Since then, Jewish religious communities and associations have been an important part of civil society in Sweden. The fact that Jews and Jewish communities are facing threats and safety risks is very serious and must be met forcefully throughout society,” says Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed.

The Swedish Institute (SI) has been tasked with spreading awareness of the 250th anniversary of Jewish life in Sweden in an international audience, including through the Swedish embassies. SI is also responsible for the official Swedish channels that have around 3.5 million followers.

“It is important that as many of us as possible highlight the 250th anniversary of Jewish life in Sweden. That’s why the Swedish Institute has been tasked with spreading awareness of the anniversary in a global audience, including through our Swedish embassies. This includes highlighting the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and the 25th anniversary of the Stockholm Declaration on Holocaust remembrance. Several of our embassies, including the Embassy of Sweden in Tel Aviv, will be highlighting the anniversary year,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa.

The government agencies must report to the Government on their tasks related to the 250th anniversary in March 2026.

Extensive knowledge enhancement initiative for Holocaust remembrance

With the passing of Holocaust survivors, there is an increased need to ensure that new generations can uphold and transmit the testimonies of the Holocaust. It has now been over 25 years since the first edition of the book titled Tell Ye Your Children was distributed to pupils in Sweden. Antisemitism transforms over time, adopts new expressions, and adapts to changing conditions.

Awareness of the Holocaust – one of the darkest expressions of antisemitism – continue to be current, up to date and fit for purpose. The Government has therefore instructed the Living History Forum to implement an extensive knowledge enhancement initiative for Holocaust remembrance by expanding on the message in the book titled Tell Ye Your Children: A Book about the Holocaust in Europe, 1933–1945.

This task includes the Living History Forum helping to raise knowledge through various channels and developing and disseminating various types of information material. The material should be aimed at pupils, people in liberal adult education, and employees in schools, liberal adult education and the public sector. The material should also be aimed at the general public. The Living History Forum will also provide and develop courses aimed at these target groups.

The objective is to remember the victims of the Holocaust and understand the developments that preceded it, but also to increase understanding of various expressions of antisemitism, antigypsyism and other forms of racism and intolerance. As we remember the Holocaust, it is also important to highlight the Nazi genocide of Roma.

The final report on the assigned tasks should be submitted to the Government by 31 March 2028 at the latest.