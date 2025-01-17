Float parade welcomes the Year of the Snake on 3rd and 11th Days of Chinese New Year “Happy Chinese New Year” Celebrations manifest diverse glamour of “tourism + events”

MACAU, January 17 - 【DST】MGTO’s promotional video for Chinese New Year festivities 2025

To celebrate the joy of Chinese New Year with residents and visitors, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will present three Spring Festival festivities namely the Parade for Celebration of Chinese New Year, the Chinese New Year Activities and the Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays. The three events are once again listed as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations this year

Festivities listed as “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations manifest Macao’s strengths and appeal

“Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations is a brand program of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism for cultural exchange in the world. The three festivities held by MGTO during the Spring Festival are once again listed as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations this year, which manifests the strengths and appeal of Macao’s “tourism + events”.

Among the three festivities, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake will be held between 31 January and 16 February. The spectacular highlights include float parade, cultural performances, float exhibition, online games and more. As the major highlight, the float parade will dazzle the central and northern districts on the 3rd day (31 January) and 11th day (8 February) of Chinese New Year. The event is set to boost community tourism and the nighttime economy.

Guided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the “Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake” (the “Parade”) is organized by MGTO and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau as well as Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. A press conference for the Parade was held at Macau Tower Convention & Entertainment Centre today (17 January).

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, MGTO Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Ricky Hoi, representative of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Wang Yujie, Head of Economic Activities Development Department of Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Lau Kit Lon, Senior Manager of Promotional Activities and Development of Conventions and Exhibitions Department of Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Chan Kai Meng, Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Kuok Mio U, Acting Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Sou Hoi Chi, Acting Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of Sports Bureau, Vong Ka Kun, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, were present at the press conference together with representatives of the supporting and sponsoring entities.

Meticulous preparations for festive events to manifest glamour of “tourism +”

Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes remarked that MGTO is dedicated to fostering Macao’s tourism and leisure industries towards diversified development. She expressed gratitude for the support of different departments and entities in offering such unique travel experiences for residents and visitors. This year, the Office is once again gearing up for the spectacular festivities listed as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations, to showcase Macao’s diverse cultural harmony and glamourous “tourism +” in celebration of the joyful season with residents and visitors, with the hope to unleash Macao’s unique advantages and brighten the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

17 floats and over 30 performing troupes from worldwide convey festive wishes on 3rd day of Chinese New Year

Themed as the Snake dazzling for the joyful Spring Festival, the Parade conveys the best wishes that Macao, as a pearl on the palm of the Motherland, will be showered with both wisdom and wealth symbolized by the Snake, shine and flourish in various industries, reaching a new pinnacle of economic prosperity.

The first float parade will be grandly unveiled at Sai Van Lake Square at 8 p.m. on the 3rd day (31 January) of Chinese New Year. Warm-up performances will precede the opening ceremony, followed by opening performances, float parade as well as cultural and artistic performances. A total of 17 splendid floats will join over 30 performing troupes from near and far to set off from Sai Van Lake Square, march along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen on Macao Peninsula, pass by Macao Science Center and reach the destination at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf. The Parade will convey New Year wishes to residents and visitors in welcoming the Year of the Snake.

Macao SAR (China), Huzhou of Zhejiang (China), Kamakura (Japan) and Anseong (Korea) are the Culture Cities of East Asia 2025. The artistic troupes from the four Culture Cities will gather in Macao for performance in the first float parade on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year. Different artistic troupes will manifest the unique cultural appeal and artistic scene of their cities, promoting cultural exchange in East Asia.

About 1,300 performers from Macao, Hong Kong, the Mainland, Colombia, France, India, Romania and Spain will take part in the performances and present an enchanting extravaganza of diverse cultures for audiences. Local singer Germano Guilherme and local band FIDA will join Hong Kong singer Jeffrey Ngai, girl group Beanies, artists Owen Cheung, Karl Ting and Chantel Yiu to deliver wonderful performances on the 3rd night of Chinese New Year. The event will be emceed by celebrity hosts Jarvis Chow, Germano Guilherme and Sabrina Mendes from Hong Kong and Macao.

Spectator stands include a new venue and feature over 4,300 seats

Live broadcast in various districts

The number of spectator seats will be remarkably increased for the first float parade on the 3rd night of Chinese New Year compared with last year. Over 4,300 spectator seats will be provided at five seating stands in total. Besides Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the front square of Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and the roundabout in front of Macao Science Center just as last year, the Office will set up a new spectator stand at Roman Amphitheatre of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, with the hope that more spectators can enjoy the festive parade and add vitality to the nighttime economy.

Audiences can enter the spectator stands from 5:30 p.m. on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year. Given limited seating at the five stands, seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A small number of barrier-free vantage points will be provided at spectator stands for people with special needs. Starting at 5:30 p.m., warm-up performances will take place on stage at Sai Van Lake Square to liven up the vibes in advance.

The Parade will be live broadcast on LED screens installed at different locations as follows: Friendship Square, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, roundabout at Macao Science Center, Iao Hon Market Garden, Park of Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, Tap Seac Square, as well as Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa. In addition, TDM and Macao Cable TV will release the live broadcast and recorded programs of the Parade on several channels for more audiences to enjoy the Parade at home.

Parade will dazzle northern district on 11th day of Chinese New Year

The 17 floats will enliven the northern district at 8 p.m. on the 11th day (8 February) of Chinese New Year. This year, the second float parade will set off from Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, pass through Avenida do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon and arrive at Iao Hon Market Garden.

A finale show of cultural and artistic performances will start at Iao Hon Market Garden at 8:15 p.m. Hong Kong artists Amy Fan and Alex Kwong, Macao singers Sean Pang and Kane Ao Ieong will deliver wonderful performances in celebration of Chinese New Year.

17 splendid floats on two showcases for free admission

This year, the 17 floats are presented by MGTO, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Wynn Macau, Limited, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch), Chimelong Group and Multinational (Holdings) Group. Their floats are uniquely beautiful in creative design. MGTO’s float will also be a delightful surprise.

The floats will be on display at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 1 to 7 February, and at Tap Seac Square from 9 to 16 February. Illuminations of the floats will light up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats.

Stay tuned to Transport Bureau’s announcement of temporary traffic restrictions

Temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed during the Parade. The roads along the parade routes will be temporarily closed during designated hours on the 3rd day (31 January) and 11th day (8 February) of Chinese New Year. Some of the bus stops will be suspended with bus routes changed. Please stay tuned for the latest information from the Transport Bureau.

Please visit the themed website for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Snake (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2025) for the program and latest information.