Inauguration ceremony of citywide cleanup campaign held today

MACAU, April 5 - The inauguration ceremony of citywide cleanup campaign organised by the “city beautification and sanitation working group” was held in the afternoon today (5 April) in Iao Hon Market Park. Representatives from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the Health Bureau, the Environmental Protection Bureau, the Public Works Bureau, the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office and other departments and associations attended the ceremony. After the ceremony, the various units formed different teams to “enter the neighbourhoods” and carry out cleaning and promotional and educational activities to increase the residents’ and trade’s awareness of prevention of rodent infestations and elimination of mosquitoes, so as to continuously enhance the standard of beautification and hygiene of the city.

Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, stated in his speech during the inauguration ceremony that the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region attaches great importance to the appearance and hygiene of the city and aims to create a more livable living environment. The multiple government departments in the “city beautification and sanitation working group” are fully committed to the promotion of this citywide cleanup campaign. With the joint participation of associations, organisations and the public, action is carried out to clean communities and raise the public’s awareness of environmental hygiene through the campaign. It is hoped that the various forces in the different sectors of the community can be consolidated to build a beautiful and clean city with actual actions.

After the inauguration ceremony, representatives from the multiple government departments and associations formed different teams to carry out cleaning efforts in the nearby leisure areas. Along the way, they distributed promotional materials to the public, building management entities, residents of the “three no’s” low-rise buildings, people in charge of food establishments, etc. to raise public awareness of cleanliness and hygiene management, and encourage them to work together for prevention and elimination of rodent and mosquito infestations. At the same time, relevant functional departments went to food establishments, food processing plants and construction sites to urge the people in charge to adopt effective food and solid waste treatment measures, maintain cleanliness and environmental hygiene of the community and prevent pest and rodent infestation in the community.

The citywide cleanup campaign spans from April to May. During this period, inspections and random testing of food establishments, food processing plants and construction sites are strengthened. Roving picture exhibitions introducing information on environmental hygiene are also held in various communities in Macao for 9 consecutive weeks. On Saturdays and Sundays, consulting street kiosks are set up to provide the public with technical opinions on prevention and control of rodent infestation, and special promotional and educational efforts are also carried out in “three no’s” buildings. On 10 May, another community cleanup, promotional and educational activity will also be held in Rotunda de Carlos da Maia and San Kio area. The public can refer to the details on the Environment Hygiene Information Webpage (www.iam.gov.mo/macaohygiene).

Participating units of the citywide cleanup campaign also include the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, the Women’s General Association of Macau, Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau, the Property Management Business Association Macao, the General Association of Macao Cleaning Service Industry and the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd.