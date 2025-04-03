Representatives from Two International Authoritative MICE Organisations Visit Macao to Promote the Macao-Hengqin MICE Industry and Intensify Professional Training

MACAU, April 3 - Senior representatives from two international authoritative MICE organisations — Alexander Alles, Executive Director of the Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC), and Mark Cochrane, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific at the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) — visited Macao to meet with the the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao SAR, and local exhibition industry representatives. They exchanged views on the development of the international exhibition industry and the collaboration in green and sustainable practices in the Greater Bay Area, as well as introduced the advantages of "MICE² Macao x Hengqin" and the “Multi-venue Event" model.

Recognising Macao's Hardware and Software Advantages, Considering Introducing More Training Programmes

Alexander Alles, Executive Director of JMIC, stated that Macao possesses several advantages, including advanced exhibition infrastructure and a hospitable population, making the city suitable for hosting various types of international MICE activities. It can also serve as a natural bridge between China and the rest of the world. Mark Cochrane, UFI's Regional Director for Asia-Pacific, noted that MIECF, as an exhibition achieving "carbon neutrality," has provided guidance and demonstration for similar events; Macao has been a strong supporter of UFI, hosting two UFI Asia-Pacific Conferences and regularly offering VMS (UFI Venue Management Certification) courses. They are considering adding more training and educational services in Macao to benefit the entire Asia-Pacific region.

Releasing Green Standards for the Exhibition Industry, Focusing on the Greater Bay Area and Looking Ahead Internationally

During the 2025MIECF, representatives from IPIM collaborated with JMIC, UFI, and other international MICE organisations to jointly release the group standard "Guidelines for Achieving Carbon Neutral in MICE Events in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area" (the "Guidelines") in partnership with the Macau Fair & Trade Association and the Guangdong Low-Carbon Development Promotion Association. The aim is to provide feasible solutions for the green transformation of the exhibition industry and assist in achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals. The Guidelines are currently applying to serve as national standard, with the goal of aligning with international standards.

About JMIC and UFI

The Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC) is an organisation representing the global business activities industry, established in 1978, aimed at promoting communication and co-operation among associations related to the international convention industry. JMIC's members include various international convention and exhibition industry organisations. It is committed to advancing the convention industry and providing support and resources to its members.

The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), founded in 1925, has a history of nearly a century, comprising over 880 member organisations from 87 countries and regions. More than 920 exhibitions worldwide are UFI certified, which is a mark of high-quality exhibitions, including 11 from Macao. IPIM has been being an active member in this association, promoting and collaborating with the industry on certification efforts and hosting the "UFI Asia-Pacific Conference 2024" in Macao in March 2024.