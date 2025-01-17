Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CISO NY 2025 in New York, NY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corinium Global Intelligence is excited to announce the CISO NY 2025 , scheduled for September 10-11, 2025, in the heart of New York City. This premier event will bring together cybersecurity leaders and experts to explore the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the cybersecurity landscape.As organizations face increasingly complex security threats, CISO NY 2025 offers an essential platform for senior executives to collaborate on strategies to safeguard their digital ecosystems. From AI-powered threat detection to incident response and data protection, the event will showcase cutting-edge solutions transforming the cybersecurity industry.Key Highlights of the Event:Innovative Case Studies: Learn about real-world cybersecurity applications and best practices from top security leaders and innovative companies.Expert Panels and Keynotes: Gain insights from cybersecurity pioneers and C-level executives as they discuss critical topics like AI in security, compliance, and the evolving role of the CISO.Interactive Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry peers, thought leaders, and vendors shaping the future of cybersecurity.Workshops and Deep Dives: Participate in hands-on sessions to explore the latest tools, technologies, and approaches for mitigating cybersecurity risks.Why Attend?CISO NY 2025 is the must-attend event for cybersecurity executives, technology leaders, and security professionals looking to stay ahead of emerging threats and enhance their organization’s cybersecurity posture. Attendees will leave with actionable insights and strategies to manage risk and ensure secure digital transformation.Registration Information:Don’t miss your chance to be part of this premier cybersecurity gathering. Early bird tickets are available now. For more information and to register, visit https://ciso-east.coriniumintelligence.com/ About Corinium Global Intelligence:Corinium Global Intelligence is a leading global provider of industry-leading events and conferences that connect senior executives in data, analytics, AI, and cybersecurity. Our mission is to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing to help organizations solve today’s most pressing business challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.