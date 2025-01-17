Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Financial Services 2025 in New York City

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corinium Global Intelligence is thrilled to announce the return of CDAO Financial Services 2025 , taking place on February 26-27, 2025, in the heart of New York City. This flagship event will bring together senior data, analytics, and AI leaders from the financial services sector for two days of in-depth discussions, networking, and innovation.The financial services industry is at the forefront of technological evolution, and CDAO Financial Services 2025 aims to equip attendees with the tools and insights needed to navigate this dynamic landscape. From leveraging advanced analytics to harnessing AI for competitive advantage, this year’s conference will cover the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of data-driven decision-making.Key Highlights of the Event:Expert-Led Sessions: Gain actionable insights from keynote presentations, panel discussions, and case studies led by top data and analytics executives from leading financial institutions.Focused Tracks: Tailored content covering critical themes such as regulatory compliance, data monetization, AI adoption, and customer-centric innovation.Unparalleled Networking Opportunities: Connect with over 200 senior-level executives to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and drive collaboration within the industry.Interactive Roundtables: Participate in dynamic discussions designed to tackle specific challenges and foster peer-to-peer learning.Confirmed Speakers Include:Tarun Sood – Chief Data Officer, American CenturySaba Dossani – Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Comerica BankRobert Kula – Chief Data Risk Officer, KeyBankWhy Attend? CDAO Financial Services 2025 is the premier event for data, analytics, and AI professionals in financial services, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to learn from and network with the best in the field. The conference will provide actionable strategies to accelerate innovation, optimize operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience.Registration Information: Secure your spot today! Early bird discounts are available for a limited time. For more information and to register, visit https://cdaofs.coriniumintelligence.com/register About Corinium Global Intelligence: Corinium Global Intelligence is a leading provider of events and content for the data, analytics, and AI community. Our mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in the age of digital transformation.

